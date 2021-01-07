Salon Suites owner looks back on 2020

Stacy Kroeger and her husband, Matt, were going to open their new business, 352 Salon Suites, in March. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and restrictions were put in place.

The salon, 119 E. 12th St., is set up so tenants can rent their own suite. The idea for stylists to start up their own businesses there.

In the past several months, Kroeger has been working on filling the suites and running the facility, despite the challenges of the year.

“You just roll with the punches,” Kroeger said. “It’s not something you can control. So there’s just not a lot you can do about it and we had our health.”

The salon opened on July 1, 2020, and by Dec. 31, Kroeger had filled three of the five suites.

“It’s a big step for someone to go out on their own and start their own business,” she added. “But I know that the women that have done it have been very happy with, specifically, the flexibility because you essentially set your own schedule.”

One of those women is Gayla Cudaback, who left her job at a chain salon to join 352 Salon Suites in August.