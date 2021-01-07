Salon Suites owner looks back on 2020

Stacy Kroeger and her husband, Matt, were going to open their new business, 352 Salon Suites, in March. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and restrictions were put in place.
The salon, 119 E. 12th St., is set up so tenants can rent their own suite. The idea for stylists to start up their own businesses there.
In the past several months, Kroeger has been working on filling the suites and running the facility, despite the challenges of the year.
“You just roll with the punches,” Kroeger said. “It’s not something you can control. So there’s just not a lot you can do about it and we had our health.”
The salon opened on July 1, 2020, and by Dec. 31, Kroeger had filled three of the five suites.
“It’s a big step for someone to go out on their own and start their own business,” she added. “But I know that the women that have done it have been very happy with, specifically, the flexibility because you essentially set your own schedule.”
One of those women is Gayla Cudaback, who left her job at a chain salon to join 352 Salon Suites in August.
“It was scary. It was really scary because I don’t really know anybody here,” Cudaback said. “Starting out brand new, not really knowing how it was going to work.”
Cudaback is an Oklahoma native whose husband is from Nebraska. When she moved to Nebraska three-and-a-half years ago, she decided to do something different, so she enrolled in cosmetology school.
“I’ve always loved doing hair but I never thought of doing it professionally,” she said. “Moving up here, it just kind of gave me an opportunity to be able to do it.”
While still in school, Cudaback started working in a salon as a receptionist then worked there for another year after leaving school.
In a year like 2020, things have been unpredictable.
“It’s been rough,” she said. “There’s times that we are really busy and it’s good, and then there’s days where I just sit there and don’t have anybody for like an entire week.”
Still, Cudaback has learned to work around the masks. She said she can now do pretty much any haircut, shampoo or color while the customer is wearing a face covering.
Now, Cudaback's goal is to increase her clientele.
Kroeger is looking forward to 2021, especially with her other business, Library Event Center, 1123 A Street.
“It’s definitely picking back up,” Kroeger said. “We had a lot of graduations rescheduled for the fall, once they were able to have events of a larger size and we just follow any restrictions that are in place.”
There were more reschedules than cancellations of events, she added.
“Some events weren’t able to happen ...,” Kroeger said. “With the event center, it’s fun to see people be able to celebrate something that’s really important to them and just fellowship with friends … with the salon, it's definitely being able to provide an opportunity for stylists to have their own business and pursue their own dreams.”
