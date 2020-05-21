Sasse visits with Schuyler residents

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse visited Schuyler last Friday and came away with a good understanding of what life is like for the small agriculture town right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his visit, the senator stopped by Schuyler Middle School to watch the lunch distribution. He then visited Comite Latino de Schuyler, the Colfax County Food Pantry, Didier’s Grocery and Tienda Mexican La Familiar.
As coronavirus continues to impact Nebraska, Sasse said he wants to listen and learn firsthand about how Nebraska communities are handling the health and economic crises everyone is facing. He said he is working hard to figure out how to best craft future legislation and regulatory relief to benefit Nebraska communities and help the state beat COVID-19.
The senator told the Sun during a phone interview last Friday that the purpose of his trip to Schuyler was to learn and say thank you to constituents, as well as to distribute Spanish-language materials and spread the word about what needs might exist.
As far as the learning aspect, Sasse met with community organizers and advocates who relayed firsthand information from workers and provided an update on working conditions at plants in the area.
He also stopped by places like the food pantry as a way to say ‘thank you’ to those who are doing community service work and gain an understanding of their operations.
“I just want to show up and tell people 'thank you,'” Sasse said. “That’s one of the core parts of my job.”
At the food pantry, Sasse and his team met with Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl and The Rev. Sarah Gengler, the current pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler who also helps run the local food pantry as part of the Schuyler Ministerial Association.
“It went well,” Gengler said of her visit with Sasse, noting her appreciation to the senator for visiting their small operation. “He was quite interested in what we are doing out of our pantry, the number of people we are serving, how we are reaching out to our community and how we are funded. He had lots of questions and was willing to hear us out on things that we need and how he might be able to help us.”
The senator also stressed his passion for distributing the Spanish-language materials about coronavirus mitigation and social distancing, noting his office translated a bunch of its own materials from English to Spanish and left them with community organizations so they get to the people who need them.
“(There are) a lot of English language materials in the state to think about coronavirus mitigation and social distancing… but not all of those materials are in Spanish …” Sasse said. “You want to make sure the workers are being kept safe. We have a lot of workers in the state that are scared in the packing industry. It’s hard work… it’s bloody and wet. It’s close proximity to the worker next to you.
“And we have a lot of communities where there has been some pretty aggressive community spread. I want to make sure those workers are being communicated with and are being treated right.”
The ag and meatpacking industries have been affected drastically by the pandemic, Sasse noted, so it’s important the people who work in them aren’t lost.
“In an ag-heavy state like ours, I think it’s really important to make sure that our supply chains are able to function properly,” Sasse said. “Our farmers and ranchers literally feed the world -- that’s our state’s calling. But it’s really important to make sure that as we protect those supply chains and those production lines, that we’re also protecting our workers because we need to be sure we’re stamping down on the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
