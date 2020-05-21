Sasse visits with Schuyler residents

“I just want to show up and tell people 'thank you,'” Sasse said. “That’s one of the core parts of my job.”

At the food pantry, Sasse and his team met with Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl and The Rev. Sarah Gengler, the current pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler who also helps run the local food pantry as part of the Schuyler Ministerial Association.

“It went well,” Gengler said of her visit with Sasse, noting her appreciation to the senator for visiting their small operation. “He was quite interested in what we are doing out of our pantry, the number of people we are serving, how we are reaching out to our community and how we are funded. He had lots of questions and was willing to hear us out on things that we need and how he might be able to help us.”

The senator also stressed his passion for distributing the Spanish-language materials about coronavirus mitigation and social distancing, noting his office translated a bunch of its own materials from English to Spanish and left them with community organizations so they get to the people who need them.