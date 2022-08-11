Saving the turtleback greens: Golfers team up to rescue Schuyler Golf Club greens

Built in 1937, the Schuyler Golf Club has hosted many a scramble, outing and driving contest. In the past few years, however, its greens have suffered at the hands of time and Mother Nature, according to Lonnie Kitt, president of Schuyler Community Development and a member of the golf club.

"The condition of the Schuyler greens right now are not very good to say the least. They are in poor condition," Kitt said.

Recently, Brett Balak, a Schuyler Central High School Alumnus and men's golf coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, returned to Schuyler with some friends, looking for a way to reinvest in the community, particularly the golf course. They approached Kitt to get his opinion.

"They asked what the golf course needed and I said the number one issue now is the greens," Kitt said.

Balak enlisted the help of golf course designer and architect Scott Hoffman of Omaha, who did a walk-through evaluation of the course and diagnosed some of the major issues.

"Scott, Brett and I and Lucas from Landscapes Unlimited out of Lincoln walked the course and Scott gave his views on what he thought the course needed," Kitt said.

Hoffman delivered a report on the course's condition, particularly the greens, noting the wide "crown" of dead grass and dirt around them.

"The soil has turned black just under the surface or on the surface and has the smell that is associated with black layer," Hoffman said in his report. "Bent grass, let alone any grass cannot grow with a black layer in the soil no matter how much seed you throw at it."

The process to recover the greens involves the removal of that black dirt layer, to the extent possible. The greens will be shaved down some, removing the dead spots around them and allowing for grass to take root.

"It's almost like a layer of mildew, the grass won’t grow on it. They’ll come and strip the top layer off, push the dirt to the outside and take some of the crown off the greens," Kitt said.

Kitt added that this condition is presumably due to how the course was built back in the day, using a style of green called a push-up green.

"They’re called push-up greens where they just push up dirt, make a mound and throw seed on it and that’s basically what they’ve done, they just laid the green right on the ground with the natural terrain of the land," Kitt said.

Due to the way the greens are constructed, along with the type of grass seed planted when the course was built, maintenance on this type of green is difficult and frequent. The dome-like shape of the greens has earned them the nickname "turtleback greens."

In addition to the soil-turning, sand will be mixed in with the soil to better smooth out the compacted areas. Currently, the cost for this project sits around $50,000.

Schuyler Community Development will handle the fundraising and donations for the project. The course will remain in normal operation until Labor Day. Work begins Sept. 6 and is estimated to be usable again by spring or early summer next year.

"We wanted to make sure it was after the alumni tournament, wanted to get that in before they started tearing stuff apart," Meister said.