SCD eyes economic improvements

Schuyler Community Development is looking at adding Nebraska Main Street’s program of architectural renderings and drawings as an option through the SCD Façade and Building Improvement Fund, according to SCD Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh.
These economic development discussions come as the National Bureau of Economic Research announced the United States entered a recession in February, ending the longest expansion period ever, the Associated Press reported. These plans are not complete and were mentioned last week in a Schuyler City Council meeting. They include a goal of finding two to four businesses to participate, Brandenburgh said.
“This is a work in process,” Brandenburgh said. “Schuyler is a historic downtown and we really want to capture that feel and flavor. We don’t want to lose some of those iconic buildings and storefronts that we have and we want to keep them in good repair.”
These discussions stem from a meeting in late May where Elizabeth Chase, executive director of Nebraska Main Street gave a presentation, said Brandenburgh, who added now is a good time for reflection.
“Retail has been impacted in downtown Schuyler. We have many stores that have not opened yet. There’s certainly an economic impact to our downtown realtors,” Brandenburgh said. “We want to keep them viable. Sometimes when you have this kind of time you do a little reflection on what your buildings look like. What are you going to be changing to make people want to come in?”
Neligh, Nebraska, is the only community to have used the program thus far, according to Chase, who agrees now is the time to jump on opportunities like this.
“If we wait any longer we’re going to lose folks. People have already gotten used to shopping online. And they’ve kind of stopped going to the physical storefronts,” she said. “Now is the time people really need to jump on top of these opportunities otherwise they may lose out when hopefully this thing ends and we can kind of go back to some semblance of normalcy.”
The program is kind of an educational one, Chase said, and begins with a community-wide presentation on good design. They then work with up to four building owners and look at their façades and buildings to find issues and come up with improvement ideas. At the end, they put together a case study and present it to the community.
There is no timeline set yet for the modifications to the Façade and Building Improvement Fund, which Brandenburgh said could possibly include changes in the loan amount or what is an eligible activity.
As of right now, she said businesses can borrow between $1,000 and $20,000 for each building, with 0% interest. There is an application, a credit application, and the group requires insurance and wants to know what the proposed improvements include.
The group has received some feedback about the possible changes but is also looking to reach out to owners who weren’t around when these programs were initiated in 2017 and revised in 2019.
“It’s just a reminder of what’s out there,” Brandenburgh said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
