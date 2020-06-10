SCD eyes economic improvements

Neligh, Nebraska, is the only community to have used the program thus far, according to Chase, who agrees now is the time to jump on opportunities like this.

“If we wait any longer we’re going to lose folks. People have already gotten used to shopping online. And they’ve kind of stopped going to the physical storefronts,” she said. “Now is the time people really need to jump on top of these opportunities otherwise they may lose out when hopefully this thing ends and we can kind of go back to some semblance of normalcy.”

The program is kind of an educational one, Chase said, and begins with a community-wide presentation on good design. They then work with up to four building owners and look at their façades and buildings to find issues and come up with improvement ideas. At the end, they put together a case study and present it to the community.

There is no timeline set yet for the modifications to the Façade and Building Improvement Fund, which Brandenburgh said could possibly include changes in the loan amount or what is an eligible activity.

As of right now, she said businesses can borrow between $1,000 and $20,000 for each building, with 0% interest. There is an application, a credit application, and the group requires insurance and wants to know what the proposed improvements include.