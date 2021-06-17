SCD offering new digital marketing grant

Businesses struggled during the pandemic, such as restaurants that were unable to open during that time, Brandenburgh said. Now, however, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and things appear to be going back to normal.

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said the grant will help the community.

"The Chamber is really excited for this grant as we see the future potential of expanding our local businesses globally," Jedlicka said. "We are proud that our Schuyler businesses have a unique niche and we definitely recognize that. This grant would be a huge asset to our community."

Once received, applications will be processed by the LB840 Economic Development Loan Committee then sent to the City of Schuyler. Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with the final amount of funds to be rewarded to be decided by a loan review committee. The committee will then make a recommendation to the Schuyler City Council, who will make the final decision.

A total of $25,000 has been earmarked for the project from LB840 funds. Applications are being accepted until Sept. 1, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.