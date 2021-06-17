SCD offering new digital marketing grant

Schuyler businesses can now apply for financial assistance in increasing their online presence through a new digital marketing grant.
Offered through Schuyler Community Development, businesses operating from a storefront or fixed location in Schuyler can apply for up to $1,000 for digital improvements.
“What we're trying to do is help businesses ... develop their own skills and website,” SCD Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh said.
“This has been approved by the city council, and, we'll be happy to start accepting applications, the information is on the Schuyler Community Development webpage.”
Businesses can use the grant funds to create or update their websites, purchase eCommerce software, purchase point-of-sale software, advertising and marketing, graphic design and social media training, among other items.
“We really recognize the need here, though … that because of our international multicultural Up to community, we haven't done as good a job as some communities getting … all our businesses out on the web,” Brandenburgh said. “This is really a push to help get all our businesses more on the web, not just word of mouth kind of thing.”
Brandenburgh started the process to create the digital marketing grant during the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.
Businesses struggled during the pandemic, such as restaurants that were unable to open during that time, Brandenburgh said. Now, however, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and things appear to be going back to normal.
Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said the grant will help the community.
"The Chamber is really excited for this grant as we see the future potential of expanding our local businesses globally," Jedlicka said. "We are proud that our Schuyler businesses have a unique niche and we definitely recognize that. This grant would be a huge asset to our community."
Once received, applications will be processed by the LB840 Economic Development Loan Committee then sent to the City of Schuyler. Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with the final amount of funds to be rewarded to be decided by a loan review committee. The committee will then make a recommendation to the Schuyler City Council, who will make the final decision.
A total of $25,000 has been earmarked for the project from LB840 funds. Applications are being accepted until Sept. 1, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.
Businesses interested in applying for the digital marketing grant can contact Brandenburgh at 402-276-4127 or at Schuyler.nedevelopment@gmail.com.
Brandenburgh said she got the idea for the new grant from a similar program in another community, which had gone over well. She said she hopes to see a chain reaction of more people shopping at Schuyler businesses and then learning of other local stores to shop at.
For example, she noted, someone unable to find a certain item at one grocery store would hopefully be referred to another.
“We're hoping that (the grants) increases the business, increases the people coming to the community, increases the stores’ revenues. Then the stores can start cross referring people,” Brandenburgh said. “…Just helping each other, promoting each other … all the things that maybe we take for granted because we're here and we're in those businesses but building that that awareness.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.