School hires new principal, hopes to get off priority list

The Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education recently finalized the hiring of Jodie Sams as principal of Schuyler Central High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
Sams will replace current Principal Stephen Grammer. In a letter dated Feb. 8, 2021, Grammer said he was retiring.
“It certainly has been an amazing ride throughout these past 13 years with Schuyler Community Schools and 35 total years in education,” Grammer wrote in the letter. “When my last day finally arrives and I walk out the office doors, I will be able to look back with pride on what we have accomplished.”
On March 15, Grammer told the Sun he will have more time to spend with his family and part of the decision had to do with the pandemic.
Sams grew up in Illinois and has been in Nebraska since 1998. She moved to Nebraska to attend law school at Creighton University.
“When I was student teaching, I was working at a juvenile detention center,” Sams said. “Every semester you were in a school program you were based in, so I focused on behaviors and mental health and emotion disturbances and so I was placed in a juvenile detention center.”
She learned about the justice system and probation, which she said was a big piece of education for a lot of students. Then she wanted to learn the system's aspects and focused in law school on child and family law, juvenile law and school law.
“My third year (of) law school, I missed teaching so much,” she said. “I worked part-time in Millard as a teacher and then I went full time to law school… It was the worst year … Didn’t sleep and I ate a lot of drive-through food. I have no idea how I did it.”
She got back into education after law school.
For her hire, the high school formed a hiring committee, explained Superintendent Dan Hoesing at the March 8 board meeting. Different subjects were represented on the committee, like math and art, he said, as well as support staff.
There were 18 applicants, which was cut down to nine candidates. Sams was recommended for hire, he said.
“She’s very accomplished,” he said. “She’s got a doctorate in school administration. She also has a Juris doctorate, she’s an attorney. She’ll bring a different flavor of support to our school district.”
At the meeting, the Board of Education discussed the hiring of Sams as principal. Board Member Renee Sayer said she noticed Sams had “a lot of job turnover.”
“It’s very difficult to put a lot of time and money into hiring someone and then have them turn and only stay for a few years,” Sayer said.
Sams said she had different life changes, like a divorce, and had stayed with Millard Public Schools for a long time and was with ESU2 in administration for five years before this opportunity came up.
“I fully intend on staying in Schuyler,” she said. “Good growth, good change takes five years. So I think you have to have that consistency.”
Hoesing said there is independent scoring when considering job candidates and there has to be a reason to go against the scoring.
“They can sue you for not getting the job if there’s discrimination in there for some reason,” he noted.
A woman in the audience asked whether Spanish-language abilities were a consideration.
Hoesing said three bilingual candidates were interviewed and noted there are a lot of other considerations as well.
He also explained the current situation in SCS and how Sams fits into it.
One of the district’s goals is to get off the priority school list, Hoesing said. Priority schools are among the "lowest-performing schools," according to the Nebraska Department of Education website.
“The priority school list opened our eyes and our Department of Education’s eyes as to the age of our dropouts when they drop out,” he said. “We get kids who come in as 18- or 19-year-old freshman. When they drop out, they’re 21 or 22.”
SCS probably has more kids over the age of 20 in high school than anywhere, Hoesing added.
“Another area is attendance. I can’t keep families from going to Mexico for two weeks. We have to look at how we score those and how we count those absentees… They’re not just skipping school,” he said. “The other two areas, one of them is English language. We can’t get them learning English fast enough.”
Kids were also isolated from other Spanish-speakers for half a day so they had to speak English, which Hoesing said he had a little heartache about.
“We don’t want to segregate them to a point where they feel less-than,” Hoesing said. “Lastly is just getting our kids to perform on a higher level.”
The principal position is an academic position, and Sams will be looking at things like structure and curriculum and assessment, he said.
Sams said she intends to use a model of continuous improvement that the State of Nebraska has been developing in dealing with such challenges. She noted it is kind of a national model as well.
“You can really tailor the individual needs of a student,” she said. “It’s really working with staff and community and teachers and students to develop that model, it’s a continuous model of improvement … One thing doesn’t fit everybody.”
Not only has Sams been in schools as a teacher and an administrator but she also has several degrees.
“I’m just finishing up with my executive master’s in business because I really wanted to see the business aspect of education,” she said.
Other pieces like marketing as well are missed sometimes in education, she added.
A month after Grammer's resignation letter was on the Board of Education Agenda, the Board deliberated on his replacement.
“The one question that we all had to answer was, 'Does she have the potential to make us better?'" Hoesing said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.