School hires new principal, hopes to get off priority list

“Another area is attendance. I can’t keep families from going to Mexico for two weeks. We have to look at how we score those and how we count those absentees… They’re not just skipping school,” he said. “The other two areas, one of them is English language. We can’t get them learning English fast enough.”

Kids were also isolated from other Spanish-speakers for half a day so they had to speak English, which Hoesing said he had a little heartache about.

“We don’t want to segregate them to a point where they feel less-than,” Hoesing said. “Lastly is just getting our kids to perform on a higher level.”

The principal position is an academic position, and Sams will be looking at things like structure and curriculum and assessment, he said.

Sams said she intends to use a model of continuous improvement that the State of Nebraska has been developing in dealing with such challenges. She noted it is kind of a national model as well.

“You can really tailor the individual needs of a student,” she said. “It’s really working with staff and community and teachers and students to develop that model, it’s a continuous model of improvement … One thing doesn’t fit everybody.”