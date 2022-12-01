School safety concerns addressed: Options being considered

Safety is the key concern for parents when it comes to their children. Safety at home, on the street, and even at school are paramount to many of the decisions they make regarding their children.

In recent years, Schuyler Community Schools have undergone a series of growth and change, be it from their “Capturing Kids’ Hearts” approach to discipline or focusing on being removed from the Nebraska Department of Education’s Priority list.

At a Nov. 14 Board of Education meeting, this topic arose among members of the public in attendance.

During the time for public comments, Sara Velez spoke briefly, applauding the schools’ recent safety efforts but questioning their use over time.

“I have spoken with parents, community members, as well as business owners and they all still share the same concern. Yes, there have been great improvements such as adding vape detectors and the recent K-9 search but the question is are those searches going to continue and what is the threat evaluation of those vape detectors?” Velez said.

Velez added that specifically, she heard about people being able to trick the vape detectors by splashing them with water.

The vape detectors in question, Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hoesing noted, are relatively new and still being adjusted. They also detect bullying and vandalism with sound.

“The vape system, it takes a while for us to calibrate because it has to do with the amount of time that it takes for air to clear out a bathroom. When we put them in whenever the air freshener would go off,” Hoesing said. “They are effective, they are good, you just have to get them calibrated and it takes some time.”

Safety Subcommittee Member Brian Vavricek said the vape detectors, when they were installed, bothered him, as they were installed when other more prominent safety concerns were on the table for discussion.

“I did share concerns about vape detection and how that will fit and shared that I was frustrated that was put into place before we were able to discuss items of safety,” Vavricek said.

Vavricek added that the subcommittee has looked into a school resource officer (SRO) for a while, following some discussion over the summer and conversations with Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber and various schools with SROs.

“I’ve taken quite a bit of time to visit with other school districts, other administrators to get their take on it and randomly picked five, they had very positive comments on their SRO programs, definitely seems like a potential fit for us,” Vavricek said.

Hoesing added that a key factor in the SRO arrangement is ensuring everybody involved understands what an SRO is and what they do. He elaborated that they are not just law enforcement officers on the school campus. Hoesing pointed out four articles in the meeting agenda that outline such.

“SROs are not disciplinarians in the schools, that’s not their role, they don’t have the license to be able to do what a principal does,” Hoesing said. “We need to have a better understanding of what an SRO program is and does and it’s only fair that parents take this time to come to meetings take time to understand what the program looks like.”

Hoesing went on to say that the school administration have discussed this topic at length following the discussions earlier this year and parent concerns, but that the legal ramifications of the program and a memorandum of understanding with the city will take some time to arrange. The administrative team, he added, showed no resistance to the concept.

“We just have to figure out how. I contacted our attorney today to look at, there’s been a change in the SRO rules in the state and what those look like. He’s writing the M.O.U. (memorandum of understanding) right now to present to the city because they have their own attorney,” Hoesing said.

One of the finer points in establishing that agreement, Hoesing said, lies in the different districts within the Schuyler Community Schools jurisdiction. Different schools will have different needs and the SRO will have to be divided between those areas as needed.

“We might put in an SRO program but it might not be very effective if we don’t know what’s coming at you, so if we’re going to put it in, let’s do it right and let’s make sure it addresses the issue,” Hoesing said.