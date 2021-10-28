SCHS certified Nebraska Pollinator Garden

On the west side of Schuyler Central High School (SCHS) sits an outdoor classroom with flowering plants and native grasses that serves multiple purposes. This area, along with the rest of the grounds at the school, has recently been certified as one of 153 Nebraska Pollinator Habitats.

The goal of the Nebraska Pollinator Habitat Certification Program, which is available through the University of Nebraska Extension, is to raise awareness of the struggle pollinators face, said Kathleen Cue, a UNL extension horticulture educator in Dodge County. Cue also serves on the pollinator habitat team, for which she reviews applications for the program.

Cue noted that most folks are aware of the decline of monarch butterflies and honey bees but many don't know other insects – namely native bees, beetles, wasps, flies and moths – are also in decline because of habitat loss.

“So much of our food would not exist if pollinators weren’t visiting flowers, with roughly one-third of our food supply being lost if pollinators were absent,” Cue said. “Any size plot, whether it is small, like a balcony garden, or large, such as a prairie meadow, has a positive impact on pollinator health.”

Erin Trotter, greenhouse and grounds manager at the high school, said her application for the SCHS area was approved at the beginning of the school year. Every outdoor area on school grounds is assessed for what purpose it could be used for, she noted.

“Not just placing whatever row of flowers is going to look pretty for two weeks in the summer and that’s it, but kind of thinking about the multiple things we could do, any sort of insect benefits, things like that,” Trotter said.

The outdoor classroom, which Trotter said was established by former ag teacher Thomas Wheeldon before she began with SCHS, was a big part of the school getting its application approved.

“We’ve been tweaking it over the years,” Trotter said. “… There’s a lot of the native grasses, there’s little bluestem, sideoats grama. I started putting plant labels … and adding in some more flowering plants over the years.”

On the pollinator habitat application, the individual applying must have a minimum of five plants on the property in the following categories: spring flowering, summer flowering, fall flowering, sedges, and grasses and herbs. The applicant must also complete sections on butterflies/moths, water, pesticide use and conservation practices.

Students in the school’s ag classes and Trotter have been working hard in the outdoor classroom.

“We’ve created a clear mulch space, we’re creating an edge between lawn and the plants, we’re labeling the plants to show that no, these aren’t weeds; this is what’s supposed to be here. And we’ve been adding in more flowering things throughout the years,” Trotter said.

Although a plant may look dead, it is usually just dormant, Trotter said.

There is also a patch of land in the outdoor classroom that is meant as a sort of rain garden, meaning the water will sit there for several days so the plants can soak up the water and prevent stormwater from running out.

The spring ag classes cut down the old plants and get the area cleaned for springtime, she said. All ag classes and the natural resources class will also complete hands-on projects such as pulling weeds or walking around the school and learning how to identify different trees.

“One day we just told kids ‘Take as many pictures of different insects as you can,’” Trotter said. “So we were trying to talk about that biodiversity a little bit more. We found bees, a praying mantis, all sorts of different things.”

The springtime gives students the chance to learn about pruning as well. The classes also help Trotter with the school’s annual plant sale.

Students who attend SCHS come from different areas. Some students live in the country or on farms with those types of environments while others do not, Trotter said.

“We’ve had students that live here in town (who) maybe don’t have a lot of access to more natural and wild-type spaces,” she said. “So this is a good teaching tool to talk about things like native plants, land management, water management without having to take a field trip way out of town somewhere.”

According to Trotter, the best part about gardening is that there is always work to be done. Trotter said she is hoping that an old satellite located in the outdoor classroom can be removed and in its place, a gazebo-like structure can be built to offer additional shade.

Another positive benefit of the pollinator habitat program is sharing one’s enthusiasm with others, Cue said, noting that local gardeners can hold a garden walk, give a garden club program or post habitat signage on the property. Trotter said the school’s sign will be erected in the outdoor classroom once it’s received.

“The intentional (benefit) is to foster an understanding of the plight of pollinators and for gardeners to act on that understanding by implementing practices necessary to ensure that pollinators not only survive but thrive,” Cue said.

Trotter said she recently sent out a survey to SCHS teachers on how the outdoor spaces can be adjusted to make them more usable.

“We’re trying to figure out what some of the barriers are and how we can make our outdoor spaces a little bit more usable for everybody,” she added.

Importantly, Trotter said, having a nice outdoor area also helps show students that the adults around them care about the space in which they spend time. Oftentimes, Trotter gives plant cuttings to students who then try to grow them at home. Some of the plants may not make it, but others do.

“There are a few (students) that come back next year like ‘Hey, I’ve kept those plants alive, I want to grow more,’” Trotter said. “That’s always kind of the reward, finding something that can bring them some joy.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

