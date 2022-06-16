SCHS officials respond to priority status change

"A scarlet letter" is how Schuyler Central High School Principal Dr. Joey Lefdal and Assistant Principal Samantha Ladwig described SCHS' "priority status."

"Priority status" is assigned to schools that are considered underperformers based on a set of state standards described by the board of education.

After an impassioned presentation on June 3 to the Nebraska Board of Education by the Schuyler Community Schools leadership team, along with Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hoesing and Board Member Richard Brabec, that status was removed.

"Dr. Hoesing spoke on behalf of our school on the fact that Schuyler is unique and diverse and we meet kids where they're at as opposed to putting them in a box," Ladwig said.

In Schuyler's case, the board was focused on high absenteeism rates, declining graduation rates, and how long it took students to graduate.

"Understanding from both sides was what I was after. The department learned from this and we as a school also benefited," Hoesing said.

Almost four years ago, when the status was enacted, the Board of Education considered SCHS the lowest-performing school in the state, something Hoesing doesn't think is correct.

"Some of the assumptions, reasons weren’t accurate. They didn’t know who we were, and there are a lot of things they didn’t understand: our learning climate, culture and work with kids and families," Hoesing said.

Every year, the leadership team has given updates on any improvements in the areas of concern. This year, after several years of consistently better numbers, the board finally recommended the team ask for a change in status. At the meeting, the team was able to talk with leadership regarding problems and how they have amended them.

The major point the team made was that Schuyler is primarily an immigrant school, with students from a lot of places who all have different needs and the standards in place do not accommodate that to the extent school staff does.

"I want people to understand kids are kids no matter where they come from or where they're at," Ladwig said.

Ladwig, an alumna of SCHS herself, went on to say that the school treats each individual student as an individual with individual goals instead of as a whole unit with one major goal. She added that the meeting was important for the team to explain how the staff's methodology may not reflect quantitatively, but more qualitatively.

"I think it's important people hear our story rather than just the label being removed," Ladwig said. "Really it was an open session where we were able to tell our story in more detail in more of a conversational setting."

Lefdal said the school will continue to implement a lot of practices the school adopted during the program, but that they are glad to have the status itself removed.

"We have great things going on at Schuyler and that did hurt us, having that label, but in the end it made us better. It made our school better, our teachers better and I think it made me better," Lefdal said.

Hoesing added that he thinks this is not only an encouragement for students, but for their parents as well.

"I think reaffirms for our staff, parents and teachers that the school is of quality," Hoesing said. "We take kids where they're at. We don’t judge. The programs in place help kids toward being more successful when they leave."

