SCHS receives Mathical Book Prize

“I really wanted something that could bring the community and the school districts together,” Peterson said. “As I was writing this grant, we had to pick out specific titles from this book prize list of award winners and say how we would use those. I chose books all the way from that preschool level to young adult books that you would see teenagers walking around with. I wanted things that our students could check out and take home and read by themselves or with younger siblings.”

The books chosen were also bilingual, an important aspect in a school district that has a large constituency of Hispanic students.

“A few of them are available in Spanish as well as English,” Peterson said. “We are trying to bridge the gaps of age and ability level, as well as language acquisition.”

Staci Shonka, a math teacher at SCHS, assisted Peterson with the grant. She said that having the skills to see math, read it and interpret it in real-life situations was important if one had the passion and desire to go into a field requiring a depth of knowledge in the subject.