Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce brings back trivia contest

While many people might say they know a lot of useless information like 1980s actors, pelican species or obscure superhero facts, it can in fact be useful.

For the second year in a row, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing trivia night to Schuyler. This year, Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said, she's added a little bit of a twist.

"I thought 'let's try something different' because we haven't had anything like that. It's super enjoyable because everybody has the mindset that you have to be so super intelligent, and they find out there's a wealth of useless knowledge. In trivia, you never know what's going to get asked," Jedlicka said.

One round of the trivia, Jedlicka said, will be superhero-themed. All the other rounds will vary in topics for the questions. In addition, she asked Schuyler Central High School alumni and siblings Kelli Miller and Ben Hansen to help MC the event.

"I thought 'there's a great way to pull in some successful alumni and bring them home that everyone would enjoy' and what better way than to have them MC, so that's a new tradition we're starting," Jedlicka said.

Miller, now a psychic and medium in Omaha with several facilities where she teaches and offers psychic and medium services, said she was surprised and humbled to be invited for this kind of event in her hometown.

"I was humbled. That would be the word. Just to even have the opportunity is awesome, let alone them thinking about me," Miller said.

Hansen, a state senator for the 16th legislative district, said he was humbled as well, and eager to be part of the contest.

"I was surprised and honored to do something like this. It's humbling when somebody from your hometown asks you to come back and do something like this," Hansen said.

Hansen added he was excited to be part of this newer activity for Schuyler, and that he likes seeing what the chamber thinks of for community events.

"I didn't know Schuyler was doing this. I knew the chamber is getting more involved which is great so them doing something like this, it's neat to see Schuyler expand its horizons and do different things," Hansen said.

Hansen and Miller have very tight schedules due to both owning several businesses. Miller owns Awakening Enterprises and the Awakening shop in Omaha, and does psychic readings on top of those. Hansen, in addition to being a state senator, has a chiropractic practice, an equipment rental business in Blair and runs Heritage Barnwood Company.

Busy schedules aside, they were both enthusiastic for the opportunity and accepted the invitation promptly.

"She (Jedlicka) reached out to me and my brother on Facebook and asked if we wanted to tag-team the event together," Miller said. "I was talking to my brother, he said 'I'll do it if you do it,' and I said 'I'm in, let's do it.'"

Hansen visits family in Schuyler every now and then, he said, and plays in the Alumni Golf Tournament every year, so this is just another good excuse to visit before the holidays.

"I always love coming to the hometown, seeing friends and family, reconnecting with people," Hansen said. "This is a time to do that, have some fun, play some games. This is an opportunity to do something I haven't done in Schuyler before, so I'm excited to do it."

The trivia contest is a fundraiser for the chamber, Jedlicka said, so they can fund all their projects throughout the year like concerts, community events and gatherings like this one.

"This is the chamber's fundraiser of the year, it's our big thing. we use the funds to have cashflow for future events, so it'll go for another event in Schuyler," Jedlicka said.

Trivia night will take place at the Oak Ballroom on Nov. 19. A team of eight costs $200 to register and table decorations and costumes are encouraged but not required, as there is a contest. Mulligans, superhero-themed drink specials and beer buckets will be available and there will be games between the rounds. Top teams win cash prizes.