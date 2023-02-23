Schuyler is full of great and involved businesses, according to Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka. That presented them with a lot of options for their new recognition award: Business of the Month.

"This is something new that we wanted to start this year, just a recognition and an opportunity to give exposure to our business that are moving and leading in our community and give them a shoutout," Jedlicka said.

The award is presented as a sign denoting their status as business of the month. Presented around the middle of the month, Jedlicka said, the winner will then help pass the title and large "Business of the Month" sign on to the next month's recipient.

"The sign is an opportunity for them. They get to keep it in the store for the remainder of the month and they will actually go with us to hand it off in March," Jedlicka said.

Triple H Owners Clint and Amy Didier and their business, Jedlicka said, were chosen for their involvement in the community, be it through organizations, faith-based events or community groups and events.

"I was shocked. I felt there's a lot of other amazing businesses doing a lot of things in town and I was shocked they chose us," Amy said.

The Didiers, Jedlicka said, are involved in many community activities, often donating time or materials for them on top of raising their children and operating two businesses (Triple H and Didier's Grocery). Jedlicka doesn't know how they manage all of it, she said.

"They support events that are happening locally whether it’s a chamber event or maybe a faith-based event," Jedlicka said. "I know they financially support (events), Didier's and Triple H donate to the organizations and the fundraisers and all the things that are asked."

In addition to the community involvement aspect, Jedlicka said, the selected business has to have solid involvement in the business atmosphere, contributing to other businesses and growing their own.

"They're selected by being a leader in the community whether it's growing the business, announcing new products, their social media being community support, leading locally," Jedlicka said.

What really makes Triple H unique and a special business is its employees, Amy said.

"Our amazing employees always have smiles on their faces and are willing to go above and beyond each and every day," Amy said.

Jedlicka said the element of surprise involved made the presentation a little more exciting and fun, as recipients are not informed they've won until she brings by the sign.

"One of the nice elements is they have no idea they're going to get it. I just contacted Amy and said I wanted to pop in. It's a nice surprise, they had no idea what we were coming in for," Jedlicka said. "It's a feel-good, we love the feel-goods and recognizing hard work."

Another planned "feel-good," Jedlicka said, is a promotion where the chamber will leave branded cups at chamber businesses, with the intent that the business arrange a way for employees to win it in a raffle or contest. This project is still in the works.

"In the end, they'll be able to raffle that off, draw names, however they want, for employees to win that cup. It's kind of our spirit time," Jedlicka said.