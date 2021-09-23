Schuyler area native branches out with own business

A Schuyler area native is few months into the opening of his own business, which serves Schuyler and Columbus.

Cody Tuma, who attended Schuyler Central High School and now resides in Richland, started Tuma Plumbing & Drain Cleaning not that long ago.

“I worked for Preferred Plumbing in Columbus for seven years and then just decided to go on my own,” the 25-year-old said. “I’ve been on my own for about two months now.”

The business provides typical plumbing services to both the Schuyler and Columbus areas.

“Mainly drain cleaning for main sewers and small drains and just general service, if you have a leak or something like that,” Tuma said. “I also do bathroom remodels.”

He noted that he enjoys the service side of the field.

“New construction is pretty particular on, you know, you have to stick to your bids and stuff like that,” Tuma said. “There’s more profit potential in the service industry than there is in new construction, if you can get your name out.”

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said the organization is looking forward to having a new business in town and a new chamber member.