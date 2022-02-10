Schuyler art students recognized

Six Schuyler Central High School students have been recognized regionally for their artworks by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program.

The prestigious, nationwide program recognizes talented, creative teens throughout the United States.

According to SCHS art teacher Michael Trotter, 13 out of the 19 submitted artworks by local students received awards this year at the state level.

Erik Cancino received a gold key and a silver key for individual artworks, as well as a silver key for a portfolio.

“A portfolio is eight artworks, an artist statement and it's viewed as one breath, a whole collection of artwork,” Trotter said.

One of Cancino’s artworks included a batik piece, which is a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to a whole piece of cloth.

“We paint with tie-dye basically and come back with wax and layer it and then at the end you melt the wax off,” Trotter said. “We're one of the only schools – if not the only school I'm sure – that is submitting that kind of artwork.”

Cancino, a senior, said he based the artwork off a photo. He painted the photo onto the cloth using tie-dye and waxed in the white spots and added in black. It took him about three weeks to finish the piece.

“This is the first time I ever actually like gotten in and placed, so it kind of feels good,” Cancino said.

Notably, Jazmine Martinez earned two gold keys and three silver keys, as well as an American Visions Award nomination. The nomination is best of show and will be judged against other nominees in New York in March, Trotter noted.

Martinez, who’s also a senior, said that music was a big inspiration behind her art, which included a drawing and bird structure.

“I would say they're kind of based off of a playlist in a way because usually when it came to the process of creating, I can't really create them on the spot. So what really helps with the creative process was listening to music,” she said.

Also, Jesus Chavez received an honorable mention for a drawing, Victor Chavez earned an honorable mention for a ceramic sculpture, Cesar Contreras earned two honorable mentions for drawings and Piper Lefdal earned an honorable mention for her sculptural mask.

Contreras, a senior, said his drawings were inspired by things such as comic book art, anatomy drawings, ‘70s music and heavy metal album covers.

“It's the first time I've done it, but I got accepted. I didn't know what to expect,” Contreras said.

Lefdal’s sculpture features a face mask with a tongue sticking out that has a large COVID germ on the end. She filled a face mold with papier-mâché to make the mask, and the tongue and germ were made out of tinfoil and tape and spray painted before being dipped into water. She came up with the idea from one of Trotter’s prompts on how COVID is affecting your life.

“When we came out of quarantine and even now I feel like that's all people talk about, is COVID,” Lefdal, a junior, said. “I felt like a mask with the COVID bacteria off the end of it really represented how it's all we talk about in society.”

The Omaha Public Schools Art Department is the regional affiliate for the state of Nebraska for the program. There are new jurors annually, Trotter said, and jurors are practicing artists or art professors. The artworks were submitted digitally this year, which is different from the norm.

The 13 artworks submitted by SCHS students will be displayed at the Omaha Public Schools TAC building from Feb. 23 through March 31.

“They didn't have an in person show. So that is the hardest part because the kids need to be able to go to Omaha, see their artwork and then see everybody else, kind of see where they're at,” Trotter said. “I really do as many shows as I can each year, trying to get kids scholarships and also validation within their families and the community that art can do a job.”

Trotter said the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards programs “ignites that fire” in his students, especially the seniors, to get ready for scholarship season.

But, the competition isn’t over yet, he added.

“The kids that got gold keys … will now be judged against other kids with golds across the nation. And if they get a gold again, (the artworks) will be displayed in Washington, D.C., for a year,” Trotter said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

