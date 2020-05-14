Schuyler business owners stay strong

Although the national average price of gas reached around $2.90 last May, Parkview One Stop in Schuyler is currently sitting around $1.49.
“$1.19 was the lowest we were during all of this,” co-owner and manager Chad Langemeier said. “We’ve owned this place for seven years, and that’s the lowest we’ve been.”
Businesses across Schuyler have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it’s through closings, an increase in sanitization efforts or a decline in sales as more people are staying home.
With Parkview, Langemeier said the patterns of the convenience store’s customers have definitely changed.
“With some people working from home, we don’t see them every morning,” he said. “Probably the biggest thing is that sales have been down a little bit, but I know there are a lot of people in worse shape.”
The store has also seen more of an emphasis on cleanliness, as it provides hand sanitizer full time for its staff, Langemeier said.
“We wipe down bathroom doors, front doors, cooler doors, front counters, PIN pads as often as we can, at least once an hour,” he said. “We make sure none of our food is open, not letting them reuse cups and things like that.”
Langemeier said the big question for many stores like his is when the new protocols will come to an end.
“We’re just hoping it’s sooner than later, but obviously, not too soon,” he said. “I think people are ready to get back to their routine, ready to go back to work and everything like that.”
But even with the current situation, Langemeier said he's still appreciative of the store’s customers.
“I know in the tough times, everybody has supported us at this location, not only during this coronavirus but last year with the flood in town,” he said. “So when times get tough, our people come together, so it’s a positive thing.”
Other businesses, including Cobblestone Inn and Suites, have also felt the effects of the pandemic. General Manager/Co-Owner Jolynn Ratzlaff said when it first began, the hotel’s numbers dropped to about five rooms a night.
“Monday through Thursday is our busiest time, especially this time of year, but it was pretty scarce and a little scary,” she said.
Around the middle of March, Ratzlaff said she moved into the hotel for half of each week, taking over all of the duties for a couple of weeks. After business picked up, she said she would only work half of the week, with the staff coming in the other half.
“That way, I made my employees feel comfortable,” Ratzlaff said. “Because when you’re here alone, especially during all of this, it’s a little bit more comfortable because you’re not worrying about other people, you’re just worried about yourself.”
Part of the reason for business picking back up was increased traffic from a remodeling project at Dollar General and Cargill’s beef plant hiring a company to conduct non-contact temperature checks for its staff.
“So all of a sudden, a couple of days at a time, we’re getting fuller and fuller and fuller, and now we’re full,” Ratzlaff said. “Cargill has stopped production at the moment, but they are are all still here.”
Cobblestone has implemented several protocols, including asking its customers a series of questions, putting up a screen at the front desk and providing its staff with gloves and masks.
“We still have breakfast, we still have coffee, we still have all of that type of stuff, but we’re not doing stayover service,” Ratzlaff said. “And then our cleaning intensities, we were already really clean, but we got even more intense and removed some items from the rooms that aren’t always touched by everybody, but we didn’t want to leave them in there in case somebody did touch them.”
The hotel’s meeting rooms have also seen a decrease in use, as several graduation parties have canceled already, Ratzlaff said.
“Once you get into the summer and all of this goes away, then you have the weddings and the different events that they’re going to have to try to schedule around,” she said. “So the meeting room could be very busy once we go back to regular business practices.”
Ratzlaff said the last month has been much better for Cobblestone, and she makes sure to stay in touch with its regular customers.
“That’s kind of my marketing right now, just calling and saying, ‘Hey, we’re still here,’” she said. “‘In case you come to town and you’re not sure, we’re still open, we’re still moving.’”
The Oak Ballroom has been closed since March 19 and plans to open on May 31, Manager Sandi Bourn said. She said the decision came as a result of the East-Central District Health Department’s directive health measures.
“Since then, people have rebooked to a different date until we can kind of get everything straightened out,” Bourn said. “We’ve kept in touch with all the lessees that have events coming up and stuff, and the majority of them have just moved to another date or have dates being held for them, should their time and event have to be canceled.”
Moving forward, Bourn said the ballroom, which holds events for wedding receptions, anniversaries and birthday parties, will look to the health district and Gov. Pete Ricketts for any future updates.
“We follow that really closely, and people usually understand that,” she said.” Because we usually have large crowds, and it’s kind of hard to social distance in some places.”
Bourn said she hopes that the Oak Ballroom will open soon and that she appreciates all of the work that the lessees have done.
“They’ve worked with us on all of this, and they’re still willing to stay with us at this point and follow through everything,” she said. “And I hope at this time, they all stay healthy and safe.”
