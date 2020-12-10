Schuyler business owners talk continuing COVID concerns

Schuyler’s Chamber of Commerce is stepping up efforts this month to get residents to shop local. One of its ventures, Fritzler the Elf, recently had the Sheriff’s Department called on him at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites.

Statewide, Nebraska’s unemployment rate was the lowest in the country for three months, according to the Journal Star, the Schuyler Sun's sister publication. Locally, business leaders said not everything is back to normal.

“(The) beginning of COVID was very slow to the point where I moved in, and the staff only worked on the weekends,” Cobblestone Inn Manager JoLynn Ratzlaff said. “…(Monday through Thursdays) are fine, those are back to normal.”

What isn’t back to normal is the weekends, she added. Schuyler is a great town, she noted, but it’s not a vacation destination.

“You bank on the weddings and the quinceañeras and all of those to finish out your week and do your weekend,” Ratzlaff noted. “But without the ballroom, without lots of places being able to have those … just not a lot goes on. Everybody that’s here for work, they go home on the weekends.”