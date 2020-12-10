Schuyler business owners talk continuing COVID concerns

Schuyler’s Chamber of Commerce is stepping up efforts this month to get residents to shop local. One of its ventures, Fritzler the Elf, recently had the Sheriff’s Department called on him at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
Statewide, Nebraska’s unemployment rate was the lowest in the country for three months, according to the Journal Star, the Schuyler Sun's sister publication. Locally, business leaders said not everything is back to normal.
“(The) beginning of COVID was very slow to the point where I moved in, and the staff only worked on the weekends,” Cobblestone Inn Manager JoLynn Ratzlaff said. “…(Monday through Thursdays) are fine, those are back to normal.”
What isn’t back to normal is the weekends, she added. Schuyler is a great town, she noted, but it’s not a vacation destination.
“You bank on the weddings and the quinceañeras and all of those to finish out your week and do your weekend,” Ratzlaff noted. “But without the ballroom, without lots of places being able to have those … just not a lot goes on. Everybody that’s here for work, they go home on the weekends.”
The difficulty in having events is one thing Palemon Hernandez mentioned has changed for his business, Taqueria Hernandez. Hernandez owns the business with his wife, Leticia.
But, it’s a blessing for his taco truck to not have to deal with many of the restrictions other businesses face.
“It’s a to-go service only,” he said, translated from Spanish.
Although they have tables out front, he said residents don’t eat there. Customers come, get their food and go, he noted.
“We don’t have problems in which they tell us we’re going to close or they impose rules,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said he and his wife keep on going with their business.
“We’re not getting tired of it,” he said.
For Ratzlaff, it’s not just local events that can affect businesses. She said the Cobblestone Inn sees overflow from events in Omaha and Lincoln.
“Like the Berkshire Hathaway meeting … but that’s now, for the second year in a row online instead of in person, so we weren’t getting any of that either,” she said. “The college world series, lots of different things in Omaha … we’re only 80 miles away.”
Even with football games in Lincoln, towns all around the area will be full so people find the next town, she said.
Recently, Directed Health Measures went from allowing 75% capacity for indoor gatherings to 25% capacity for outdoor gatherings.
Ratzlaff said this has affected the Cobblestone Inn a little bit because of the hotel’s meeting room.
“People in Schuyler don’t use our hotel for rooms. They have houses,” she said. “But our meeting room people use… So now the most people we can have is 20 in there.”
Yet, if people want to have a little get together or whatever, there’s still an opportunity, Ratzlaff said.
“As long as everybody keeps doing what they need to do to help us all get out of this, that would be super great,” she said. “…We’ll see how December falls out. Hopefully, this all just goes away and we can get back to normal.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
