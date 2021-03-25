Schuyler businesses help with vaccine clinics

Businesses in Schuyler are supporting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Colfax County by providing lunch for volunteers and CHI Health Schuyler hospital staff.
One business, Homestead Bank, 1123 B St., bought pizza for 25 people earlier this month.
“This is one way we felt we could show our appreciation for the people that are helping us get this vaccine distributed,” Homestead Vice President and Branch Manager Kevin Hoffart said.
The vaccine clinics have been taking place at the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St. in Schuyler.
The East-Central District Health Department's district - which is comprised of Colfax, Boone, Nance and Platte counties - has vaccinated 16.08% of its population age 16 and older as of Monday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service vaccine dashboard.
The health department is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution and clinics have been held for groups within that designation, including meatpacking workers, teachers and older residents.
“These people at the hospital and especially now, they have volunteers, the hospital is doing what they need, what they’re expected to do,” Hoffart said. “But the volunteers are also helping to get the vaccine out for anybody that wants to be vaccinated.”
His wife works for the hospital. From talking to her, he realized lunch wasn’t always provided and people brought their own.
“I said, ‘Well, we should provide lunch,’” he said.
Vaccine clinics also run for a while, Hoffart noted.
“We’re extremely grateful for the community support or these clinics,” CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said. “I’m grateful for these businesses stepping up and providing that support.”
Peters said the hospital could not do the clinics without that support and the City of Schuyler donating the Oak Ballroom for use in the clinics.
“The health department and the hospital is putting all of this together to make this happen and to be able to get the vaccines,” she continued. “From my perspective, I’m very grateful.”
Agri-City Insurance, 220 E 11th St., provided lunch on Friday, March 19.
Agent Diane Arps said the business provided lunch from Burrito House in Schuyler. There were 36 workers in the clinic that day, she noted, and each lunch was packaged.
"Burrito House did a great job as far as packaging them with COVID-19 restrictions," Arps said.
The clinic itself was also well-organized, she noted.
"It's just a good feeling to help support our workers who are doing this," she said.
There are added pandemic challenges with delivering the food, noted Hoffart, who had to buy 25 personal pan pizzas.
“That’s the one thing – food has to be served so it can be individual,” Hoffart said. “Otherwise it’s cheaper and less work to provide two or three large pizzas. They said it’s supposed to be all individually packaged.”
Still, he said it wasn’t too difficult. He just gave Pizza Hut advance notice and, with help from a bank employee, picked up the pizzas and delivered them.
“We’re trying to be involved with the community,” Hoffart said.
Hoffart previously delivered lunch to hospital staff in the fall.
“I could see other businesses in town or individuals doing something like (feeding people at the clinics),” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.