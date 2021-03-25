Schuyler businesses help with vaccine clinics

His wife works for the hospital. From talking to her, he realized lunch wasn’t always provided and people brought their own.

“I said, ‘Well, we should provide lunch,’” he said.

Vaccine clinics also run for a while, Hoffart noted.

“We’re extremely grateful for the community support or these clinics,” CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said. “I’m grateful for these businesses stepping up and providing that support.”

Peters said the hospital could not do the clinics without that support and the City of Schuyler donating the Oak Ballroom for use in the clinics.

“The health department and the hospital is putting all of this together to make this happen and to be able to get the vaccines,” she continued. “From my perspective, I’m very grateful.”

Agri-City Insurance, 220 E 11th St., provided lunch on Friday, March 19.

Agent Diane Arps said the business provided lunch from Burrito House in Schuyler. There were 36 workers in the clinic that day, she noted, and each lunch was packaged.

"Burrito House did a great job as far as packaging them with COVID-19 restrictions," Arps said.