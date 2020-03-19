Schuyler businesses honored by Hispanic Chamber

“We know that Chichihualco was across the street at the beginning,” Peck said. “They have overcome those issues and they’ve made it bigger and better. It was very nice to see that kind of innovation, overcoming those incidents.”

For the businesses, their owners felt happy that the Hispanic Chamber saw the need to honor them for their work in the community. Carlos Lucar of Schuyler Grocery said that he felt plenty of emotions as he was honored by the governor for his business achievements.

“Emotions,” Lucar said. “I’m so grateful. I was very excited to receive the award.”

Sandra Morales of Chichihualco said that she was appreciative of receiving the award from an organization devoted to promoting and supporting Hispanic-run businesses throughout the state.

“It feels really good,” Morales said. “It allows us to grow a little bit more.”

She said she is also happy that the community has supported them over the years, allowing them to grow beyond what they had originally intended.

“I appreciate the people (of Schuyler) for helping us out,” Morales said. “I appreciate them for always backing us up and helping us.”