Schuyler businesses honored by Hispanic Chamber

The Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored three Schuyler businesses among hundreds of state businesses on March 6 as part of the kickoff for the organization’s 15th anniversary.
Schuyler Grocery, Schuyler Inn and Chichihualco Super Market were honored for their service to the community, their growth over their time as a business, the reputation of the business in the community, and the innovation that they have provided to make their business better. Gov. Pete Ricketts was present at the ceremony and celebrated the accomplishments of the businesses.
Yesenia Peck, vice president and president emeritus of the Hispanic Chamber, said that the Schuyler businesses had made a significant impact on the community, and for that, some kind of honor was in store for them.
“In the case of Schuyler Inn, Mr. Arizmendi is always involved in certain organizations,” Peck said. “Same thing with Chichihualco. When the Chamber of Commerce held its networking events, they were always there to help. It was the same thing with Mr. Lucar.”
Both Chichihualco and Schuyler Grocery are located along the same strip of road on B Street, just across the street from the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Despite having two similar stores on the same street as each other, Peck said that both stores have done a tremendous job of finding a base and expanding their business.
“We know that Chichihualco was across the street at the beginning,” Peck said. “They have overcome those issues and they’ve made it bigger and better. It was very nice to see that kind of innovation, overcoming those incidents.”
For the businesses, their owners felt happy that the Hispanic Chamber saw the need to honor them for their work in the community. Carlos Lucar of Schuyler Grocery said that he felt plenty of emotions as he was honored by the governor for his business achievements.
“Emotions,” Lucar said. “I’m so grateful. I was very excited to receive the award.”
Sandra Morales of Chichihualco said that she was appreciative of receiving the award from an organization devoted to promoting and supporting Hispanic-run businesses throughout the state.
“It feels really good,” Morales said. “It allows us to grow a little bit more.”
She said she is also happy that the community has supported them over the years, allowing them to grow beyond what they had originally intended.
“I appreciate the people (of Schuyler) for helping us out,” Morales said. “I appreciate them for always backing us up and helping us.”
Peck said that the award should provide ample motivation for businesses to contribute in the community. During tumultuous times like last year’s flooding and this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, Hispanic area businesses across the state have been there to be beacons of hope in their community, Schuyler in particular. Peck hopes that they can take their awards as proof that their impact will never go unnoticed.
“I want them to know that people are seeing (and) watching,” Peck said. “People are thankful to them for what they are doing. I want them to continue their efforts to promote their businesses. I want them to motivate others and that’s what I expect them to do.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.