Schuyler Cemetery Association needs new sexton

The Schuyler Cemetery Association is still struggling to find maintenance help following the death of its sexton earlier this year.
Association board president Willard Horak said Jane Urban had been serving as sexton on and off with her husband, Vic, helping out. Jane passed away in January, Horak noted, and Vic has medical issues and is unable to take over, though he had been helping board members by instructing them in procedures.
The association’s board members – who are all in their 70s – have been lending a hand during the search for a new sexton, though they are not being paid as they serve on the nonprofit’s governing body.
“We'd like to get somebody who would take over as sexton of the cemetery because then they would sell the lots and measure out the spaces when graves need to be dug and take care of the equipment,” Horak said. “(They would) work with the people who were mowing and make recommendations to us for what they think needs to be done in the cemetery.”
Although the cemetery has Schuyler in its name, it’s actually located southwest of Schuyler outside of city limits, Horak said. This means the Schuyler Cemetery Association oversees the cemetery.
The board has also been having trouble hiring people to mow at the cemetery. Horak noted they have been advertising by posting help wanted signs around Schuyler but haven’t had any luck yet.
“We had two people who said they'd help out,” Horak said. “One of them mowed for about three hours and said the ground is too rough. …The other one, she had been working now for two or three weeks, but she said she's going to quit and look for another job.”
The cemetery association owns riding mowers so the equipment is provided, he added.
Horak and other board members have been taking over mowing and maintaining the cemetery, though there is someone who helps with weed trimming, added Schuyler Cemetery Association Board Secretary Eleanor Pelan.
Horak said the association received complaints because the cemetery wasn’t completely mowed on Mother’s Day but it’s going to be in better shape for Memorial Day.
“It did get away from us with the dandelions and but if someone were to go out there now, I think it looks pretty good for old people taking care of it,” Pelan added.
Because the cemetery isn’t located within Schuyler city limits, no funds are received from the City of Schuyler, Pelan said.
“We're self-supporting, and the only way only money we make is by selling the spaces and from memorials and donations,” she said.
The Schuyler Cemetery Association has also been faced with costly repairs. Last year, there were issues with mower transmissions and this year, new equipment is needed to handle water backflow, Horak said.
Association board members are continuing to manage, mow and maintain the cemetery until a sexton, and mowers, can be found.
“We just can't keep ahead of it but we're trying,” Horak said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.