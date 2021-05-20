Schuyler Cemetery Association needs new sexton

The Schuyler Cemetery Association is still struggling to find maintenance help following the death of its sexton earlier this year.

Association board president Willard Horak said Jane Urban had been serving as sexton on and off with her husband, Vic, helping out. Jane passed away in January, Horak noted, and Vic has medical issues and is unable to take over, though he had been helping board members by instructing them in procedures.

The association’s board members – who are all in their 70s – have been lending a hand during the search for a new sexton, though they are not being paid as they serve on the nonprofit’s governing body.

“We'd like to get somebody who would take over as sexton of the cemetery because then they would sell the lots and measure out the spaces when graves need to be dug and take care of the equipment,” Horak said. “(They would) work with the people who were mowing and make recommendations to us for what they think needs to be done in the cemetery.”

Although the cemetery has Schuyler in its name, it’s actually located southwest of Schuyler outside of city limits, Horak said. This means the Schuyler Cemetery Association oversees the cemetery.