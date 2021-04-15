Schuyler Central High holding in-person prom this weekend

But the Oak Ballroom is pretty by itself, he said.

A lot of the kids are excited, he added, since it gives them something different to do.

Another event is returning to its typical schedule and location.

This year, graduation will take place in person in May, Superintendent Dan Hoesing said. In 2020, the ceremony took place in July.

"We couldn't get approval early and we had to go with an outside graduation," Hoesing said. "We still had an in-person (graduation), there were a lot of virtual ones going on."

This year, the graduation will be indoors, which is where it typically takes place. In 2021, SCS does not need to get approval.

"There will not be limited attendance because, right now, the state is not limiting our attendance," he added. "With our big, big gym, we should be able to social distance pretty (well)."

Hoesing said he is sure there would be masks, but the dance will be "as normal as we can make it."

"The more normal we can make it, probably the more people are looking forward to it," Hoesing said. "Right now, the seniors are eligible for vaccinations. I'm really not sure how many will get it."