Schuyler Central High holding in-person prom this weekend

Schuyler Central High Students will be able to have a prom this year on April 17, with traditions like the promenade but without outside guests.
Last year's seniors missed out on the end-of-high-school milestone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year will still be a different prom.
“This year, obviously, we’re requiring kids to wear masks. You can’t really social distance,” said John Sayer, a teacher at the school. “We’re doing temperature checks when they come in.”
As a junior class sponsor, Sayer helps raise money and put on the prom.
There will also be breathalyzer tests, but those happen at every prom. It will take place at the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St., as it has for a long time, Sayer said.
This year is also the first year charging admission to the dance.
“You have to have a ticket to come to prom, and they have to come to prom to go to post-prom,” Sayer said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, prom has changed over the last several years, Sayer said.
“We don’t have the money or the manpower, like we used to, even though our student body is basically almost doubled … to put on a prom, like, 10 years ago,” he added. “We’ll decorate but we’re lucky to get a picture scene.”
But the Oak Ballroom is pretty by itself, he said.
A lot of the kids are excited, he added, since it gives them something different to do.
Another event is returning to its typical schedule and location.
This year, graduation will take place in person in May, Superintendent Dan Hoesing said. In 2020, the ceremony took place in July.
"We couldn't get approval early and we had to go with an outside graduation," Hoesing said. "We still had an in-person (graduation), there were a lot of virtual ones going on."
This year, the graduation will be indoors, which is where it typically takes place. In 2021, SCS does not need to get approval.
"There will not be limited attendance because, right now, the state is not limiting our attendance," he added. "With our big, big gym, we should be able to social distance pretty (well)."
Hoesing said he is sure there would be masks, but the dance will be "as normal as we can make it."
"The more normal we can make it, probably the more people are looking forward to it," Hoesing said. "Right now, the seniors are eligible for vaccinations. I'm really not sure how many will get it."
Last year, when the dance was canceled, Sayer said he was relieved.
“I was just worried about everything at the time because the pandemic was just getting started,” he noted. “It was just a lot of unanswered questions a year ago, so when everything was getting canceled, I was happy prom got canceled.”
It does give the school a chance to reuse last year's theme, Las Vegas, and decorations.
“We’ll start new traditions,” Sayer said.
