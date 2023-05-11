On May 7, hundreds of excited family members and friends of Schuyler Central High School's graduating seniors packed the school's west gym to see them make the final step of their high school careers.

One hundred and fifty-six students graduated, including three who spoke to their experiences as graduating seniors during the event. Senior Class President Jenny Valora gave the welcoming address at the very beginning of the event, followed by Angela Velasquez, who spoke to her experience as not just a graduating senior, but a resident of Schuyler, and what it meant to her to graduate. Velasquez gave her speech in English and Spanish.

Velasquez said that, through her high school career, she found her second family in the girls wrestling team and learned where she wanted to in life thanks to a dual credit class where she worked with fourth-graders.

"In May 2021, the NSAA (Nebraska School Activities Association) board of directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as a sport. I took this opportunity to prove to myself that I'm capable of taking my own risks," Velasquez said.

Velasquez went on to thank all those who supported her along the way and gave her classmates a call to action regarding opportunities such as the one she was given with wrestling.

"Class, no matter what path you take after today, I hope you take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way, but opportunity comes with effort and struggle," Velasquez said.

Vivi Anne Sayer delivered the final senior reflection, on how the graduating seniors' diplomas are more than what they learned or a simple piece of paper they can take home to prove they survived high school, rather a sign that they were able to put in the time and effort to learn what they did and to see their goals through. Sayer also wished her grandmother, LeAnn Johnson, a happy birthday at the beginning of her speech.