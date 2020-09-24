Schuyler Central High School holds homecoming

Stephany Rocha, a member of this year's homecoming court, has attended the annual tradition every year at Schuyler Central High School.
She was really hoping to make the homecoming court this year and her wish was granted.
“One last time,” Rocha said. “I really am (excited).”
Rocha went to all the games since she is a cheerleader. Although she loves cheerleading, she is pushing more toward playing volleyball in college. She also dances at Studio A Dance Academy in downtown Schuyler.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the court operates and how the dance looks.
“We can’t have any pep rallies or anything … candidates get to play a game at the homecoming pep really but this year, because of COVID, we don’t really get any of that,” she said. “I do remember this one where the candidates got to pie a teacher in the face…it was fun.”
Assistant Principal Jim Kasik, who is also the activities and athletics director at Schuyler Central High School, said not much has changed this year. But, he noted, the candidates were not crossing the field arm and arm. Instead, they were to be be 6 feet apart.
At the dance, students wore masks. Prior to entering the dance, temperature checks were conducted. They also sold tickets to ensure there was a list of who was coming.
“Our theme days and everything else has basically been going on just like normal,” Kasik said. “Our students have been very understanding of some of the things we’ve had to change … they missed a lot last spring and, if we’re able to do the things with some slight modifications and do it safely, we want to do that.”
Rocha said the school is taking COVID-19 seriously so students can stay in school.
“While the County continues to see numbers go up, our numbers have actually gone down or stayed consistent,” Kasik said. “We feel that we’re in a pretty good place or we would not be hosting a dance.”
Rocha celebrated getting onto the court with her friend Jocelyn Tena, who was also a candidate.
“I was kind of excited,” Tena said. “I was also happy because the rest of the candidates were my friends … and then today for school (all the girls) wore tiaras.”
At school, Tena plays basketball and this year joined the volleyball team.
Tena said it was exciting for her to go out on the football field with the rest of the court, but also kind of nerve-racking.
She enjoyed spirit week, though, and participated. Her favorite was beach day, when she dressed up as a lifeguard.
“This year I feel like I went all out,” Tena said. “I (felt) like it would bring spirit to the school.”
Another friend on the court, Alejandra Castro, also went all out for beach day. She wore a towel, sunglasses, a lei, a Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops.
“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous,” she said a few hours before the dance and coronation. “We’re all friends, we’re all good friends, we all get along, so whoever wins we’re going to be happy for each other because we’re all really close.”
At school, Castro is involved in volleyball and basketball, as well as the National Honor Society. Previously, she was involved in One Acts as a dancer, culture club, art club and soccer.
“It was pretty fun,” she said.
The Schuyler Central High School Homecoming Queen and King are Sarai Avila and Yair Garcia.
Although Rocha said senior year has been stressful, her final year of school is bittersweet.
“I’m really excited, but then again I’m sad because I’ll miss all the high school memories that I made,” she said.
