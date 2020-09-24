Schuyler Central High School holds homecoming

“Our theme days and everything else has basically been going on just like normal,” Kasik said. “Our students have been very understanding of some of the things we’ve had to change … they missed a lot last spring and, if we’re able to do the things with some slight modifications and do it safely, we want to do that.”

Rocha said the school is taking COVID-19 seriously so students can stay in school.

“While the County continues to see numbers go up, our numbers have actually gone down or stayed consistent,” Kasik said. “We feel that we’re in a pretty good place or we would not be hosting a dance.”

Rocha celebrated getting onto the court with her friend Jocelyn Tena, who was also a candidate.

“I was kind of excited,” Tena said. “I was also happy because the rest of the candidates were my friends … and then today for school (all the girls) wore tiaras.”

At school, Tena plays basketball and this year joined the volleyball team.

Tena said it was exciting for her to go out on the football field with the rest of the court, but also kind of nerve-racking.

She enjoyed spirit week, though, and participated. Her favorite was beach day, when she dressed up as a lifeguard.