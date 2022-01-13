Schuyler chamber making push for business

The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is making a big push to spotlight local businesses in 2022, according to Executive Director Audra Jedlicka.

“When I took this chamber director job, one of my biggest goals was to just get the Schuyler chamber to be really familiar, get out as a focal point and to become something that our community recognized and saw us on the move and on the go,” Jedlicka said. “I knew that if I did that … it would be really easy to spotlight our businesses.”

One way the chamber has done this is by increasing its social media presence.

“I did a lot of (Facebook) Lives off the start just to familiarize people,” Jedlicka said. “Because Schuyler is so unique and we have so many ethnicities and culture, I wanted to make sure I got in the store so that people are our own community (and beyond) … I wanted to just let them know that it was there.”

During the videos, Jedlicka talks about the business, such as what services and products are offered there. She noted she will be continuing that in 2022 with a new segment called “Minute with a Member,” where she’ll be having short conversations with chamber members. That will start in February and she said she will ask business owners about what’s new at their store.

“Those are the kinds of things that I really like to do just to keep them in the forefront. So that people are remembering ‘Oh, yeah, I need to go there,’ or ‘Cool, that's what they have new,’” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka noted she’s been focused on getting chamber members into the habit of communicating their news to her so that, in turn, she can spread the word. Along with social media, she said she shares news and upcoming events through a newsletter and a “Member to Member” informational email. She will also ask business owners for stories and/or blurbs to help generate interest.

“If we build that relationship that builds friendship and loyalty, then you know you've got a customer for life,” she added.

The chamber’s website has also been revamped so people can find Schuyler area businesses more easily.

“We remade the whole thing so that people can actually find our businesses,” Jedlicka said. “We've got our events listed on there, we've transitioned to … people can sign up for events, and pay for events.”

Additionally, Jedlicka said the organization has been assisting businesses with their online presence. Specifically, she added, in making sure that when people do a Google search of the business, the store’s information will come up in the results.

A positive the chamber has seen from becoming more at the forefront of the community has been an increase in people coming to them wanting referrals.

“One of the things that we've seen that has been a really big plus is we get asked a tremendous amount of for recommendations from general services, like plumbers … to even restaurants to event centers,” Jedlicka said.

A theme the chamber is taking on this year is “Pathway to a Stronger CommUNITY,” which ties into the America’s Pathway fundraiser project. The project is an effort by local entities, including the chamber and Schuyler Community Development, to establish an entrance into Schuyler’s historic downtown at the corner of Colfax and 11th streets. Enough money has been raised for the purchase of an electronic sign that will display upcoming events and other information.

“It's a wonderful place for signage to be and to make sure I'm getting the information out for our members. So that sign has been ordered and it'll be going up in the spring,” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka noted there’s been a good response so far from the changes she’s made at the chamber since starting there in 2020.

“We have had a lot of really positive feedback in the last year,” Jedlicka said. “I think that they're excited where Schuyler is headed, and know that it'll definitely be a huge benefit for them as well. So we're kind of all in it together.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

