Schuyler churches bringing back summer activities

“Being able to find volunteers is always a challenge,” she said. “To have it for two-and-a-half days takes a couple of dozen volunteers so that we have enough people to give the children the attention and care that they need but that’s hard to do in a small congregation.”

Although it’s sad when Vacation Bible School doesn’t happen, Gengler said that just means it’s time to focus on kids in other ways.

For Balak, the "Explore, Create & Celebrate" camp is a chance to do a little outreach to the community and to provide the opportunity for youth who may not have it otherwise, she said.

“We were disappointed, of course. And we have had some grant funding to help us with it and we were able to carry that over to this year so we were happy to have that opportunity,” Balak said. "We have a diverse population and we just are encouraging persons from all cultures to come join us and we think we can learn in a safe environment this year.”

Many of the activities in the weeklong camp are outside, she noted. The camp runs from June 21-25 and masks will be required.