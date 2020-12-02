Schuyler City Council rejects board of health

The Schuyler City Council voted four to two (4-2) on Tuesday night against creating a board of health and bringing the City's board of health ordinance into compliance with state statute. Approving the ordinance would have potentially resulted in a mask mandate.
Council Members Jane Kasik and Barbara Raya voted "yes." The remaining council members - Dan Baumert, Daryl Holmberg, Alden Kment and Antonio Rodriguez - voted against the measure.
"Let's just say I was surprised with what happened," Mayor Jon Knutson said Wednesday. "Schuyler will not have a mandate, at least in the near future."
Knutson said he does plan to try and convince the Council that the City should probably have a health board, because, for example, the board could look into concerns about mold in a building.
He also indicated he would bring to the table a mask mandate ordinance at the next Council meeting, adding that the City would look at the other ordinances that have passed.
"I'll probably introduce an ordinance," Knutson said. "I'm not going to do a proclamation or executive order."
Knutson said executive orders or proclamations would not have an enforcement mechanism.
In nearby David City, Mayor Alan Zavodny issued an executive order for a mask mandate, but it is not enforceable.
Schuyler City Council President Daryl Holmberg said he voted against the health board ordinance because it took control away from the City Council.
"I feel that the City Council should have a little bit of a say so over what the health board dictates. This was kind of written because of the mask mandate," Holmberg said. "I know some cities, their health board has mandated it without going through City Council and I guess … I don’t really quite like that."
Holmberg said personally he is not in favor of a mask mandate, but, generally, he wants to get all the facts and thinks the community needs all the facts before anything would even happen.
Schuyler residents have been doing pretty well with wearing masks, Knutson noted, and there have been people on both sides voicing their opinions to City Hall.
City Administrator Will De Roos brought forward concerns from residents at the City Council meeting.
De Roos said residents told him citizens will not shop in Schuyler until there's a mandate, and it's up to the government to protect their citizens from dying. Other comments he heard were that residents shouldn't be forced to wear masks and the government has no right to tell residents to wear masks.
Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said she thinks a mask mandate is beneficial.
"They do work, they do help. Especially if you want to keep kids in school, you want to keep restaurants and businesses open in Schuyler," Evert said.
She asked people to wear masks while out in public, social distance, wash their hands and, for those who don't feel well, to stay home.
"Colfax County has 12 dead," she noted. "That's 12 too many, in my opinion."
Colfax County has had 1,317 positive cases, or about one of every eight residents, as of Dec. 2.
It is the City's choice whether they want to have a board of health or not, City Attorney Dick Seckman said, adding that it is not illegal.
"It means we do not have a board of health ordinance that complies with state statute," Seckman said.
Therefore, the City Council cannot appoint members to a board.
"We do not have a board of health, and we can’t appoint members to a board of health until we correct the ordinance," Seckman said. "However, if they want to make any rules or mandates in action for health, they can only do so upon the recommendation of the health board."
Seckman declined to comment on whether the Council could pass any mandates via City Council ordinance.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
