Schuyler City Council rejects board of health

De Roos said residents told him citizens will not shop in Schuyler until there's a mandate, and it's up to the government to protect their citizens from dying. Other comments he heard were that residents shouldn't be forced to wear masks and the government has no right to tell residents to wear masks.

Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said she thinks a mask mandate is beneficial.

"They do work, they do help. Especially if you want to keep kids in school, you want to keep restaurants and businesses open in Schuyler," Evert said.

She asked people to wear masks while out in public, social distance, wash their hands and, for those who don't feel well, to stay home.

"Colfax County has 12 dead," she noted. "That's 12 too many, in my opinion."

Colfax County has had 1,317 positive cases, or about one of every eight residents, as of Dec. 2.