Schuyler City Council to reconsider board of health

The Schuyler City Council will bring back the board of health ordinance at its Dec. 14 meeting, said the City Council President Daryl Holmberg and City Administrator Will De Roos.
The board of health ordinance will be updated so the City Council has the ultimate say on issues such as a mask mandate, they both confirmed Monday.
"We have updated it, and we believe that it’s a good improvement to make the board of health more streamlined … with the City Council," De Roos said.
The Schuyler City Council at its most recent meeting voted 4-2 against creating a board of health that would have brought the City's board of health ordinance into compliance with state statute. Approving the ordinance would have potentially resulted in a mask mandate.
Since that meeting, De Roos said there has been more feedback from the public than before.
"People are starting to be aware it's something being talked about in our community and the surrounding communities," he said. "If this mask mandate kind of stuff continues going on, there will definitely be opportunities to come in for public hearings."
There have been multiple callers both for and against, he added.
At the first meeting, Council Members Jane Kasik and Barbara Raya voted in favor of the ordinance. The remaining council members - Dan Baumert, Daryl Holmberg, Alden Kment and Antonio Rodriguez - voted against it.
Raya's term has since ended, and she was replaced by George Kretz.
"Let's just say I was surprised with what happened," Mayor Jon Knutson said the day after the meeting. "Schuyler will not have a mandate, at least in the near future."
Knutson said he does plan to try and convince the Council that the City should probably have a health board, because, for example, the board could look into concerns about mold in a building.
He also indicated he would bring to the table a mask mandate ordinance at the next Council meeting, adding that the City would look at the other ordinances that have passed.
"I'll probably introduce an ordinance," Knutson said. "I'm not going to do a proclamation or executive order."
Knutson said executive orders or proclamations would not have an enforcement mechanism.
Support Local Journalism
In nearby David City, Mayor Alan Zavodny issued an executive order for a mask mandate. Zavodny acknowledged the enforcement problem the weekend he signed it.
Holmberg said he voted against the health board ordinance because it took control away from the City Council.
"I feel that the City Council should have a little bit of a say so over what the health board dictates. This was kind of written because of the mask mandate," Holmberg said. "I know some cities, their health board has mandated it without going through City Council and I guess … I don’t really quite like that."
Holmberg said personally he is not in favor of a mask mandate, but, generally, he wants to get all the facts and thinks the community needs all the facts before anything could happen.
Schuyler residents have been doing pretty well with wearing masks, Knutson noted, and there have been people on both sides voicing their opinions to City Hall.
De Roos brought forward concerns from residents at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting. He said residents told him they will not shop in Schuyler until there's a mandate, and it's up to the government to protect their citizens from dying. Other comments he heard were that residents shouldn't be forced to wear masks and the government has no right to tell residents to wear masks.
Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said at that meeting that she thinks a mask mandate is beneficial.
"They do work, they do help. Especially if you want to keep kids in school, you want to keep restaurants and businesses open in Schuyler," Evert said.
She asked people to wear masks while out in public, social distance, wash their hands and, for those who don't feel well, to stay home.
"Colfax County has 12 dead," she noted at the Dec. 1 council meeting. "That's 12 too many, in my opinion."
Colfax County has had 1,360 positive cases, or about one of every eight residents, as of Dec. 7. There have been 13 dead, as of the same day.
It is the City's choice whether they want to have a board of health or not, City Attorney Dick Seckman said.
"We do not have a board of health, and we can’t appoint members to a board of health until we correct the ordinance," Seckman said. "However, if they want to make any rules or mandates in action for health, they can only do so upon the recommendation of the health board."
Seckman declined to comment on whether the Council could pass any mandates via a City Council ordinance.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!