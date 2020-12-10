Schuyler City Council to reconsider board of health

Knutson said executive orders or proclamations would not have an enforcement mechanism.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In nearby David City, Mayor Alan Zavodny issued an executive order for a mask mandate. Zavodny acknowledged the enforcement problem the weekend he signed it.

Holmberg said he voted against the health board ordinance because it took control away from the City Council.

"I feel that the City Council should have a little bit of a say so over what the health board dictates. This was kind of written because of the mask mandate," Holmberg said. "I know some cities, their health board has mandated it without going through City Council and I guess … I don’t really quite like that."

Holmberg said personally he is not in favor of a mask mandate, but, generally, he wants to get all the facts and thinks the community needs all the facts before anything could happen.

Schuyler residents have been doing pretty well with wearing masks, Knutson noted, and there have been people on both sides voicing their opinions to City Hall.