Schuyler, Colfax County adjust to COVID-19

“That (the cloth masks) is what the CDC is recommending everyone wear,” Evert said. “If you need one, please give me a call.”

With the new Directed Health Measures (DHM) issued for the county and the remainder of the state, there was discussion over how businesses and people were complying with the order. Although most people have followed social distancing guidelines well, there were some businesses that have had a more difficult time. Council President Daryl Holmberg mentioned a case from not long ago in which a business in downtown Schuyler had a large group of people and cars gathering outside. The business in question has had issues with compliance with city and state statute in the past, possibly due to a language barrier. Evert said that she would work with the business to find a solution that could best fit both business and community.

“You will start seeing us put stuff out,” Evert said. “I would ask the police chief to visit that restaurant and he can give them a copy of the health directive and say, ‘This is not a suggestion, this is the law now.’”

Evert also spoke about the struggle with younger people who may not understand what social distancing is. Like so many others throughout the country, she sees it as a challenge; one large party had to be broken up following the institution of the DHM.