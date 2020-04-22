Schuyler, Colfax County adjust to COVID-19

For Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps, it’s been a whirlwind the last plus year.
First, his department had to deal with the devastating flooding that wreaked havoc on the community in March 2019. That was bad, with the impact even being felt in Arps’ own backyard on Lake Socorro south of Schuyler.
But for Arps, he would rather have two floods the size of last year’s than have what is currently going on now with COVID-19.
“(I) was talking with our (county) board chairperson, Carl Groteluschen, and the other commissioner and we could have done two floods last year compared to what the virus is doing,” Arps said. “I’d rather go through two major flood disasters than one COVID disaster.”
As the situation is expected to peak in the next few weeks, Arps and his lieutenant, Michelle Evert, are working hard in order to coordinate a response to the virus in order to prevent the worst-case scenario.
At last Tuesday’s Schuyler City Council meeting, Evert, who also serves as the City of Schuyler’s emergency manager, talked about the case count in Colfax County, which grew to four last week following further reporting from the East Central District Health Department (ECDHC). The age range for the four went from the case of a nine-year-old to an 86-year-old. She noted that the age range, in particular, is relatively normal for this virus, running the gamut from young to old.
“Between Platte and us, we’re all in that age range,” Evert said.
She noted that officials at ECDHD were working to trace contacts for those who tested positive. One case, in particular, had been relatively popular in the area, so officials had a tough task in terms of contacting people and asking them to isolate themselves from the community.
“There was a lot more investigating that they had to do,” Evert said. “As of right now, they are saying that it is a travel-related case, not community spread.”
Evert said that doctors and nurses at CHI Health Schuyler were worried about whether or not they would have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to treat patients if a surge in cases came to Colfax County. Although CHI Health does have enough PPE for the moment, there is a need for people in the general population to wear some kind of face cover, preferably a homemade cloth mask, when they go out into public.
“We are recommending that people leave all the medical supplies for the medical personnel and to wear a homemade mask out in public,” Evert said.
Evert did say that people were stepping up to alleviate those concerns. For instance, one Schuyler resident donated a series of cloth masks for the community and she enlisted the help of area 4-Hers in order to create a greater stockpile.
“That (the cloth masks) is what the CDC is recommending everyone wear,” Evert said. “If you need one, please give me a call.”
With the new Directed Health Measures (DHM) issued for the county and the remainder of the state, there was discussion over how businesses and people were complying with the order. Although most people have followed social distancing guidelines well, there were some businesses that have had a more difficult time. Council President Daryl Holmberg mentioned a case from not long ago in which a business in downtown Schuyler had a large group of people and cars gathering outside. The business in question has had issues with compliance with city and state statute in the past, possibly due to a language barrier. Evert said that she would work with the business to find a solution that could best fit both business and community.
“You will start seeing us put stuff out,” Evert said. “I would ask the police chief to visit that restaurant and he can give them a copy of the health directive and say, ‘This is not a suggestion, this is the law now.’”
Evert also spoke about the struggle with younger people who may not understand what social distancing is. Like so many others throughout the country, she sees it as a challenge; one large party had to be broken up following the institution of the DHM.
Arps has also been frustrated with people who aren’t social distancing during this time. He feels that it is important right now for both city and county to emphasize the need for people to do this in order to prevent a massive surge of cases that could overwhelm the county.
“The biggest thing is getting people to practice social distancing,” Arps said. “You go to the stores and you see the markings on the floor, 6 feet, 6 feet, 6 feet, and hardly anybody’s abiding by it. People are just going out there (and) shopping, when they should get in, get what they need and get out. That’s the difficult part, to get people to abide by it.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
