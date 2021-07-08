Schuyler Communities for Kids holding training

“It's good for the kids. It's good for the community. It's good for the economy, it's good for the workforce when there (are) enough licensed spaces for children.”

Announced earlier this year, a Schuyler Communities for Kids survey remains open, which the initiative is still asking residents to complete so that it can gauge the quality and need for child care.

Parsons said she has connected with a local doctor to spread the word of the survey and to help provide learning begins at birth guide.

“It's a packet that you give to new parents so they understand that learning doesn't just happen when they go to school. So he's going to share that with all his new families,” Parsons said.

Starting this week, Parsons is handing out activity bags and packets that were donated by the Children’s Respite Care Center in Omaha and subsequently distributed by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

“There (are) things to (do) like salt painting, musical style so everything that they need to do these activities; it's all in there,” Parsons said. “So just some summer fun.”

The bags will be delivered to child care providers, she noted.