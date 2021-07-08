Schuyler Communities for Kids holding training

Schuyler Communities for Kids is still in its infancy stage but is steadily moving along with improving child care in the area. As part of those efforts, “Safe With You” training next week for Spanish speakers who care for a child.
The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 17 at the Schuyler Public Library and is sponsored by the Schuyler Communities for Kids + Initiative and the Schuyler Early Child Care and Education Coalition, said Early Childhood Community Coordinator Kim Parsons.
Schuyler is a part of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Committees for Kids Plus, which supports children, families and child care providers. The coalition is comprised of local leaders from organizations such as CHI Health to guide the initiative to improve the quality and availability of child care in Schuyler.
Topics to be covered at the training include reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, preventing abusive head trauma and preventing child abuse and neglect.
The cost to attend is $10.
“Even though there is a cost with it, they'll get books, games, toys, things that they can use,” Parsons said.
Although it’s a state-run program, Parsons said that the training is open to anyone who cares for children, including parents, grandparents and teenagers.
There are currently six licensed home day care operations and one license day care facility in Schuyler, Parsons noted. One of the home day cares will be opening in August, she added.
“I'm really happy about that because we are losing one home provider; she's moving to Columbus,” Parsons said. “(The new one is) filling in a definite need.”
Noah’s Ark Daycare Center, 1521 Banner St., is participating in the state’s Step Up to Quality program, which is a rating system that helps families identify early childhood providers who show a commitment to quality care. Noah Ark’s director, Edna Daviu, has reached Step 2 of the program, Parsons said.
“It's not just sign up and take a class … it takes a couple years to complete it,” Parsons added.
Step 2 entails completing several training sessions and completing a questionnaire while Steps 3-5 have to do with completing an observation tool training, developing action plans and submitting a rating readiness tool, according to documents available on Step Up to Quality’s website.
Establishing quality child care helps more than just the kids, officials said.
“Helping those kids in quality centers, helps them prepare for kindergarten so they're ready for school. And (mostly) both parents are working, have two-income households, so there needs to be care for them,” Jackie Farrell, assistance vice president of early childhood programs at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, previously told the Sun.
“It's good for the kids. It's good for the community. It's good for the economy, it's good for the workforce when there (are) enough licensed spaces for children.”
Announced earlier this year, a Schuyler Communities for Kids survey remains open, which the initiative is still asking residents to complete so that it can gauge the quality and need for child care.
Parsons said she has connected with a local doctor to spread the word of the survey and to help provide learning begins at birth guide.
“It's a packet that you give to new parents so they understand that learning doesn't just happen when they go to school. So he's going to share that with all his new families,” Parsons said.
Starting this week, Parsons is handing out activity bags and packets that were donated by the Children’s Respite Care Center in Omaha and subsequently distributed by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
“There (are) things to (do) like salt painting, musical style so everything that they need to do these activities; it's all in there,” Parsons said. “So just some summer fun.”
The bags will be delivered to child care providers, she noted.
“We have to show our appreciation to those day care providers because they work hard and they don't always get the recognition they deserve,” Parsons said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.