Schuyler Community Developement awarded housing funds

Schuyler isn’t like most rural communities, Schuyler Community Development Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater said. It has a growing population.

It’s one reason why housing is important here, he explained.

Schuyler Community Development (SCD) was recently awarded $750,000 through the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. The fund comes out of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which provides money for housing in rural Nebraska, Bywater said. This encompasses the areas outside of Lincoln and Omaha.

“It’s very difficult to find contractors and developers who are willing to construct housing in rural areas because the profit margin isn’t as great as it would be in Lincoln or Omaha,” he said.

A local 1:1 match was required, Bywater said, and $761,000 was raised in Schuyler.

“It creates a revolving loan fund for housing construction just in Schuyler … SCD is sort of acting as the bank and we will lend that money out to developers,” he added.

SCD will get paid back and the money can be lent out for other projects.

“It’s not a one-time thing,” he said.