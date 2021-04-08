Schuyler Community Garden looks to 2021 with grant

“Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pantry had been serving an average of 25 families per week; by the end of March, they were serving over 100 families a week,” the Nebraska Extension Growing Together Nebraska 2020 Impact Report said. “The demand for food and produce was great.”

Schuyler Community Garden Committee Member Sheri Balak agreed. She was amazed to see just how many people were in need, she noted.

“It was rewarding,” Balak said. “We were able to see the numbers of families.”

This year, the $1,500 grant was used to purchase raised beds made from soil and compost. The beds are boxes containing plant material which makes it easier to harvest, Balak noted, since gardeners don’t have to bend over so far.

Registration to reserve a plot in the garden takes place at the Schuyler Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10.

Gardeners have to sign an agreement saying they will follow through with responsibilities, she said. The plot, water and plants are free but they have to take care of the plot, weed and water the plot, and harvest in a “timely manner.”