Schuyler Community Garden looks to 2021 with grant

Sharon Bohmont has been gardening all her life and involved with the Schuyler Community Garden since its inception.
For around 15 years, she has been a master gardener, and over the past year, has seen how gardening has changed through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year during the pandemic, things just went crazy. People (were) going back into gardening, you couldn’t even buy seeds,” said Bohmont, who is a committee member of the garden. “People were staying home for once and they really wanted to know where their source of food was coming from.”
It was a great thing to come out of the pandemic, she added, though there weren’t many good things to come out of it.
During the 2020 growing season for the community garden, Schuyler Community Garden Committee events were socially distanced, and the group received a $2,000 grant through the Nebraska Extension’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education funding. In 2020, the garden donated over 1,000 pounds of produce to the Colfax County Food Pantry.
In 2020, around 1,000 volunteer hours were worked. Grant money was used to buy tools, a scale and hoses.
This year, the grant has been renewed for $1,500. Garden committee events are planned and demand at the food pantry has decreased.
“Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pantry had been serving an average of 25 families per week; by the end of March, they were serving over 100 families a week,” the Nebraska Extension Growing Together Nebraska 2020 Impact Report said. “The demand for food and produce was great.”
Schuyler Community Garden Committee Member Sheri Balak agreed. She was amazed to see just how many people were in need, she noted.
“It was rewarding,” Balak said. “We were able to see the numbers of families.”
This year, the $1,500 grant was used to purchase raised beds made from soil and compost. The beds are boxes containing plant material which makes it easier to harvest, Balak noted, since gardeners don’t have to bend over so far.
Registration to reserve a plot in the garden takes place at the Schuyler Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10.
Gardeners have to sign an agreement saying they will follow through with responsibilities, she said. The plot, water and plants are free but they have to take care of the plot, weed and water the plot, and harvest in a “timely manner.”
“The Committee will be doing some early planting on April 28,” Balak said. “May 12, (we will have our open) planting celebration and all the gardeners are invited to come.”
The garden provides enjoyment for residents, she said.
“We provide healthy produce for people in need,” Balak added.
Bohmont got her start in gardening because of her family.
“My mother was an avid gardener. I’m of the age that when I grew up, everybody had a garden,” she said. “I love to be outside.”
She has never wanted to stop gardening. Even as everything changed last year, her passion continued.
“The number of people coming to that food bank was a huge increase over what it was before,” Bohmont said. “It’s just nice for it to have some fresh things … it’s rewarding to grow things that other people enjoy.”
