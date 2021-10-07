Schuyler Community Schools eyes dual language program, HVAC upgrades

Schuyler Community Schools is working toward establishing a dual language program at its district office.

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said the district in September submitted its application for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, with $600,000 of the total $4.3 million in eligible money being earmarked for additional classrooms at the district office. The school district has four years to spend the ESSER funds. According to the Associated Press, Schuyler Community Schools is slated to receive $6,721,093 in total ESSER funds, which is $3,317.42 per student.

In the remodel, six classrooms would be added in two wings of the building for a kindergarten through second grade dual language program. The district office is a former nursing home that SCS purchased about two years ago.

Earlier this year, SCS received public input on what COVID-19 dollars should be used for; near the top of the list was the revamp of English language arts instruction to “fully integrate instruction for limited English proficient students,” according to publicly available documents on the SCS website.

SCS is a majority minority school district, according to its ESSER III application, with a large population of students that are or were English learners.

The remodeling project is estimated at $900,000, with the remaining $300,000 being funded by additional money the school district received in state aid.

“In our state aid this year, we got an additional $488,000 for what they call a new school adjustment,” Hoesing told the Schuyler Sun on Monday. “… The entire project would be done with either the additional state aid or the ESSER funds.”

SCS has been completing the initial steps in the remodeling process.

“We just completed the surveying of this property (district office) and so it’ll be the north drive and the sidewalk that will be repaired or replaced first,” Hoesing said. “Then we’ll go through the design project with the architects on the six classrooms we’re looking at putting into the two wings.”

Once the remodel’s design is complete, the SCS Board of Education will seek bids for a contractor and then set timelines of when the work will be finished, he said. The schedule for the remodel will be set once a contractor is approved, he added.

During the Colfax County Board of Commissioner’s Sept. 28 regular meeting, Hoesing gave a general update to the county board, where he touched on the remodeling project. Hoesing told the commissioners that there is not enough room at Schuyler Elementary School for the dual language program and that the classrooms are being added at the district office so the elementary school isn’t crowded.

This will not affect the other two SCS elementary schools – Fisher’s School near Schuyler and Richland School near Richland. The Richland school already has a kindergarten through third grade dual language program.

“We will work on getting those six rooms into that building (the district office) and then the rooms out in Richland, we’ll still have 100 kids out there,” Hoesing told the county board, noting that he does not want to see the closing of rural schools.

“I’m glad to hear that, too,” District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said. “They’re good, solid facilities …”

About $2 million to $2.4 million in ESSER III funds will be used for upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for a portion of Schuyler Central High School and the district office.

“We did put in the application for the upgrades to the HVAC systems at the high school ‘53 addition then there’s the north science and math rooms involved in that because they are tied into the old system,” Hoesing said on Monday.

“In the nursing home in the remodel, part of the remodel for classrooms … when you do a project like this, you update it to the current standards, and so we would use ESSER money to bring those classrooms up to current standards.”

Also tentatively included in the school district’s plans is spending about $1 million in ESSER III funds for curriculum training, loss of learning and upgrades to technology, security and phone systems, Hoesing added.

“There’s about a million over three years or four years out to the curriculum program and training. And probably $800,000 or so into technology upgrades for the district,” Hoesing said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.