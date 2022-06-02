Schuyler Community Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni 2022

Four Schuyler Community Schools graduates were honored for their outstanding leadership, community service and career achievements on May 15, during the SCHS graduation ceremony. Those honored were: Patrick M. Rea, Lynn K. Schmale, Elvin V. Semrad, MD, and Karrie A. Weber, PhD.

The ninth annual Distinguished Award Celebration began with a dinner and presentations in the SCHS Performing Arts Auditorium. The Schuyler Community Schools Foundation hosted the event.

Patrick Rea, from the class of 1998, is an award-winning independent filmmaker recognized for his innovative storytelling and creative directing style in horror and suspense categories.

Rea had an early passion for scouting, creative arts and film making, interests which were fostered in the Schuyler schools and community. He began making films in middle school and helped develop the SCHS cable television channel.

He was the first to receive the Steven Spielberg badge while earning the Eagle Scout Award prior to graduation from high school. Rea received an associate’s degree from Central Community College-Columbus which later honored him with an Outstanding Alumni Award.

He graduated in 2002 from the University of Kansas with a degree in film studies and a minor in communication. Rea began his career by creating short films leading to long-running movies that have been featured on major television networks and streaming services. He has won numerous awards for both short films and full-length films at over a hundred film festivals around the world.

In 2008 his short film “Woman's Intuition” won a Heartland Emmy Award. He won his second Heartland Emmy Award with the short film “Get Off My Porch.” He has also been nominated for two Mid-America Emmy Awards and received the award for a six-part documentary on Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital.

In addition to his professional career, he has mentored youth interested in becoming filmmakers. Rea and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters.

Lynn K. Schmale, from the class of 1980, established a distinguished career as an insurance company manager and executive.

In high school he was an honor roll student; was football defensive player of the year; was selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was the 1980 SCHS Athlete of the Year. In 1984 Schmale received a bachelor's of science degree in biology and education from Midland Lutheran College where he was a letterman in football and wrestling.

While in the Army Reserve Lynn served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield during the Gulf War.

He began his career with the Horace Mann Insurance Company in 1986. He found early success as an award-winning agent who later transitioned to the Horace Mann leadership team. Schmale received many achievement awards from the company including the national Agency Manager of the Year in 1996, 1999 and 2005. His colleagues described him as being fiercely dedicated to his customers, his co-workers, his community and his family.

He was inducted into the Horace Mann Hall of Fame in 2010. Schmale's community service included volunteering as an American Legion and Little League baseball coach and youth football coach.

Schmale died in 2021. He and his wife, Kristine, had three sons.

Elvin V. Semrad, from the class of 1927, was a prominent American psychoanalytic psychiatrist.

He was born in Abie, Nebraska, where he received his early education, the first grandson of Czech immigrants who came to America in 1879. He earned a BA degree from Peru State Teachers College and then an MD degree from the University of Nebraska Medical School graduating in 1934.

Semrad received training in psychiatry from what was then called the Boston Psychopathic Hospital. He served in the Army Medical Corp from 1941 to 1946. Following his military service, he graduated from Boston Psychoanalytic Institute in 1948. He was trained by Hanns Sachs who was an associate of Sigmund Freud. In 1952 he became associated with the Massachusetts Mental Health Center, and later he became a full Harvard Professor of Psychiatry at the Center.

Semrad influenced a generation of psychiatric trainees in Boston. His approach in dealing with forms of psychosis continued to be used into the 21st century.

Semrad died in 1976. He and his wife had two daughters and two sons. Semrad was the son of the late Theodore and Alba Semrad.

Karrie A. Weber, from the class of 1991, was Nebraska's first female high school FFA State Award winner.

She attended Texas A & M University majoring in fisheries and wildlife sciences and completed her master's degree and PhD programs at the University of Alabama.

Weber's impact on the field of microbiology and micro geochemistry has yielded two patents and numerous published articles and findings related to contamination and the interaction of microbes within the subsoil and groundwater.

In 2004,Weber gained national attention for her research which assisted NASA in identifying rocks found by the MARS probe. Following a partnership with the University of Western Australia in which she examined the structures found on Mars, articles printed in 19 languages gave findings that water and microbial life could be present on Mars.

She has conducted research at The University of Alabama, the University of Southern Illinois at Carbondale, the University of California Berkeley and since 2008 at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Weber is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Science and the School of Biological Sciences at UNL. In addition, she is part of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Child Health Institute research team studying the impact of contaminants and nutrients in groundwater and field crops.

She has advocated for initiatives to reduce gender disparity in the science fields and to encourage youth in pursuing careers in the sciences.

Weber and her husband, Ron Anderson, have two sons. Weber is the daughter of the Cheryll Weber Cook and the late Arthur Weber.

