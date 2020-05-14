Schuyler Community Schools providing 10,000 meals a week to students

Schuyler Community Schools is handing out around 10,000 meals a week to children in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food Service Director Jamie Ramirez said it was apparent there would be a need to supply breakfast and lunch to kids in the area because of the school's high free and reduced lunch population.
"We have to feed the kids, that's our job," she said.
The school began distributing meals to families on March 23, Ramirez said. Initially, around 700-800 meals were given out. That number quickly grew to over 1,000 meals a day.
Ramirez said her staff of 12 workers show up in the morning to begin prepping for distribution Monday-Friday. It includes hours of work to fill bags with fresh vegetables, breakfast items and hot lunch before distribution begins at 11 a.m.
The bagged lunch distribution is run through the middle school.
SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said the school had to fill out an application for the program, which is patterned in a similar way to its summer feeding program.
Given the popularity of the program since it first began in March, Hoesing said the school is looking into the possibility of offering breakfast in addition to lunch during the summer.
On top of the daily distribution, the school also offers a backpack program where families can take home breakfast and lunch for their kids to last the weekend. Hoesing said the school averages around 300-400 weekend pickups.
Hoesing noted that staff is following all safety requirements, including social distancing, during food preparation.
"We're doing social distancing and making sure we keep people at cones and apart from each other," he said. "We don't do drive-up because that doesn't work and the governor has warned against getting that close."
The community has also played a role in helping feed families, Hoesing said. The school operates a community food bank out of the elementary school every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m.
"There was a line blocks and blocks when we started the food pantry pickup," he said.
The food bank eventually ran out before all the vehicles could receive a box of food, but Hoesing said the meal program for students has never run out.
"With the backup program we haven't had a hiccup yet," he said. "It's just been the food bank that was maybe a little underestimated how much would be needed."
Hoesing said Ramirez won't pat herself on the back, but he is proud of the work she and her staff have done to feed children in the area during the pandemic.
"It's definitely feeding a need that they have and Jamie does a great job of leader her food service people, that's a huge part of this program," he said.
In an email, Ramirez said she appreciated the praise from Hoesing, but she couldn't have done the work without the help from her staff.
"They have been amazing at working very hard to get our kids fed," she said. "I appreciate every one of them."
