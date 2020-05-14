Schuyler Community Schools providing 10,000 meals a week to students

Hoesing noted that staff is following all safety requirements, including social distancing, during food preparation.

"We're doing social distancing and making sure we keep people at cones and apart from each other," he said. "We don't do drive-up because that doesn't work and the governor has warned against getting that close."

The community has also played a role in helping feed families, Hoesing said. The school operates a community food bank out of the elementary school every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m.

"There was a line blocks and blocks when we started the food pantry pickup," he said.

The food bank eventually ran out before all the vehicles could receive a box of food, but Hoesing said the meal program for students has never run out.

"With the backup program we haven't had a hiccup yet," he said. "It's just been the food bank that was maybe a little underestimated how much would be needed."

Hoesing said Ramirez won't pat herself on the back, but he is proud of the work she and her staff have done to feed children in the area during the pandemic.