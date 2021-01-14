Schuyler Community Schools to be in-person, faces relief and uncertainty with vaccine

Schuyler Community Schools Foundation President and Board of Education Vice President Brian Vavricek noted teachers have been doing a good job.

“I am very excited that we have been able to keep our kids in school in the traditional sense and keep them in the classrooms and that we’ve been able to complete the athletic and activity seasons with minimal disruptions,” he said. “That is quite an achievement and an accomplishment.”

Keeping students in school is a testament to the work students and staff have done, Vavricek added, when it comes to taking COVID-19 seriously, as well as doing the right thing by taking care of themselves and those around them.

When it comes to the vaccines, he noted he is grateful that educators have been announced to be some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re just excited that we’ve been able to get this far,” Vavricek said.

Hoesing echoed the sentiment about educators receiving vaccines, saying it was a relief.