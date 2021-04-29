Schuyler considers upgrades to its facilities

The City of Schuyler is working on multiple improvements to its facilities, including the Municipal Swimming Pool, Schuyler Police Department and the wastewater treatment system.
A study was done in late 2020 on the wastewater treatment facility, Superintendent of Utilities Jim McGowen noted.
“Out of that, we came up with some improvements that we need to make to basically stay ahead of the game,” McGowen said. “There (were) also some opportunities for some state revolving funds.”
To apply, the City held a public hearing on April 20.
The improvements include connecting the existing pump station on the southwest side of lagoon cell #5 to two existing irrigation pivots. The other improvement is to connect an existing pump station with the Platte River for a new discharge point.
“There are pump stations in our lagoon system that serve pivots in that area,” he said. “We’re going to expand the pivot irrigation to additional pivots or additional acres of ground for that area. Then also look at a new discharge."
There's a discharge permit to Lost Creek, currently. The goal is to move that operation to the Platte River. There would not be two discharge points.
“It’s a series of water ponds and you go from cell one to cell two to cell three,” he said. “Then we move water to four, five and six. What happens is they’re finishing cells.”
There are six lagoon cells, three primary and three secondary. That’s the treatment plant.
The water is held in the lagoons for 300 days minimum, McGowen noted, and is then used to irrigate the land or is discharged if it meets parameters.
“We discharge water from our lagoons which is our wastewater treatment facility … basically big bodies of water and then we discharge from those pumping stations to pivots normally,” he said. “There are some years that it’s wet and we can’t get rid of it all, the water we have. We get rid of water at the end of the year, so we discharge it into the creek.”
The goal is to upgrade pumps is to get more water out of the lagoons and irrigate more acres of land, he said.
“We’ll start the engineering to put plans and specs together; we’ll start that now and we’ll probably go out for bids in the fall," he said. “For either late fall or early spring construction.”
In mid-summer, the City will find out about the status of the funding.
The discharge to pivots will run about $700,000 and the discharge to the river is estimated at $900,000. If the City fails to secure the funding, only one project would be done. The cost of the projects would not be a factor in deciding which project would happen, he noted.
“We would choose the one that is going to be the best benefit for us,” he added.
Elsewhere in Schuyler, the City is painting the basin at the pool, City Administrator Will De Roos said.
Then, there is remodeling the Schuyler Police Department restrooms.
“Those police station bathrooms are very, very old. They haven’t been updated in a long time,” De Roos said. “We’d like to build a brand new police station or renovate the one we have, but that’s just not in the budget. So we’re trying to update it where we can, when we can."
City officials are looking to upgrade the municipal building HVAC.
“Those again, those are old. Those are decades-old air conditioners and furnaces,” he said. “We’re also going with higher efficiency in five of the six."
At the April 20, 2021, Schuyler City Council meeting, the Council considered a bid of $33,698 for the pool painting improvements, $3,850 for the police bathroom renovation and $28,625 for the HVAC.
When the City makes improvements to the wastewater treatment, staff look at that as lasting 20 to 30 years, McGowen said.
“We make improvements to our system periodically over the years,” he said. “That’s based on population increase and usage and operation and maintenance of our facilities.”
