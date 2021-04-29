Schuyler considers upgrades to its facilities

There are six lagoon cells, three primary and three secondary. That’s the treatment plant.

The water is held in the lagoons for 300 days minimum, McGowen noted, and is then used to irrigate the land or is discharged if it meets parameters.

“We discharge water from our lagoons which is our wastewater treatment facility … basically big bodies of water and then we discharge from those pumping stations to pivots normally,” he said. “There are some years that it’s wet and we can’t get rid of it all, the water we have. We get rid of water at the end of the year, so we discharge it into the creek.”

The goal is to upgrade pumps is to get more water out of the lagoons and irrigate more acres of land, he said.

“We’ll start the engineering to put plans and specs together; we’ll start that now and we’ll probably go out for bids in the fall," he said. “For either late fall or early spring construction.”

In mid-summer, the City will find out about the status of the funding.