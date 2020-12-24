Schuyler Council passes first reading for board of health

The Schuyler City Council on Dec. 15 passed its board of health ordinance unanimously on the first reading but has to wait until at least the next meeting to appoint board members.
All ordinances must be read three times, and a motion to suspend the three reading rule did not gain the super-majority required to pass, Mayor Jon Knutson told the Sun on Dec. 16.
The vote was 4 to 2. Five votes constitute a super-majority.
“It’s not dead in the water,” Knutson said. “We’ll just have to be patient and go from there.”
Final approval of the ordinance will bring the City’s board of health ordinance into compliance with state statute.
At the Council's Dec. 1 meeting, the board of health ordinance failed with Barbara Raya and Jane Kasik voting in favor. Raya is now no longer on the Council because she did not file for re-election.
Council President Daryl Holmberg said after the Dec. 1 meeting that he wanted the City Council to have more control.
The first version of the ordinance would have given the board of health power to take action outside of what the City Council did. It could have also potentially led to a mask mandate. In the latest version, the board of health would make recommendations to the Council.
The nearby cities of Columbus and David City have mask requirements in place.
“I don’t know what the controversy is about creating a health board,” Knutson said. “We could have had a health board in place (on Dec. 15) and now it may take up to another month to do so.”
The others who voted against waiving the three-reading rule were Council Members Alden Kment and George Kretz. Kretz has taken over Raya's seat.
Kment said he changed his mind about the health board after the ordinance was revised. However, he voted no against waiving the three-reading rule to take a closer look at the matter.
“I was reading that ordinance and it seemed like they had in there that the board of health could still give penalties and control the situation,” Kment said. “I wanted to read it and make sure that wasn’t true, so I voted no so that I have a chance to look at it before the next meeting.”
It reads that the board of health has the power to designate “health nuisances” and to recommend to the City Council certain measures to take.
The recommendations for ordinances and proceedings are “all matters of health and safety of the City of Schuyler,” which includes “the power to enforce same, and to provide fines and punishments for the violation thereof.”
The way the board of health will work is it will meet then make recommendations to the City Council, City Clerk Lora Johnson said.
“If the same process happens and we vote to approve the ordinance and yet we don’t … waive the third reading,” Knutson said. “The third reading will be on the second meeting in January.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.