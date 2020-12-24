Schuyler Council passes first reading for board of health

The nearby cities of Columbus and David City have mask requirements in place.

“I don’t know what the controversy is about creating a health board,” Knutson said. “We could have had a health board in place (on Dec. 15) and now it may take up to another month to do so.”

The others who voted against waiving the three-reading rule were Council Members Alden Kment and George Kretz. Kretz has taken over Raya's seat.

Kment said he changed his mind about the health board after the ordinance was revised. However, he voted no against waiving the three-reading rule to take a closer look at the matter.

“I was reading that ordinance and it seemed like they had in there that the board of health could still give penalties and control the situation,” Kment said. “I wanted to read it and make sure that wasn’t true, so I voted no so that I have a chance to look at it before the next meeting.”

It reads that the board of health has the power to designate “health nuisances” and to recommend to the City Council certain measures to take.