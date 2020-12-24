Schuyler couple first in Colfax County to get new COVID treatment

Jesus Jimenez German is grateful for the medicine he received and to the doctors at CHI Schuyler after a bout with COVID-19.
He and his wife, Maria Castaneda De Jimenez, noticed their symptoms on Thanksgiving. Maria and Jesus have lived in Schuyler since 1992.
“(I was) a little scared,” Jesus said, translated from Spanish. He noted he had a fever. “My head hurt … I couldn’t walk. Thank God I arrived (to the hospital) and then they took care of me.”
CHI recently started a new therapy, called Bamlanivimab. Jesus and Maria were the first two in Colfax County to receive the outpatient IV infusion. Now they are feeling back to normal.
Currently, it is an experimental treatment, Nurse Practitioner Renee Sayer said, that the hospital can use under emergency use authorization.
“There’s specific parameters for how we administer it and who is eligible to get the medicine,” Sayer said. “You have to be within the first 10 days of onset of your symptoms. We don’t use it on anybody who’s hospitalized. The goal is to use this to keep them from getting hospitalized.”
Also, anyone over the age of 65 can qualify, particularly those with chronic health conditions.
“Such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol,” she added. “Anything that would put them at a higher risk of having complications.”
Bam, as Sayer called it, is made of monoclonal antibodies from someone who was already sick. The monoclonal helps the body’s immune system and strengthen the patient's antibodies to fight. This one is specifically for COVID-19.
“It’s a part of somebody’s blood that has recovered, but it’s not the convalescent plasma that we use for in-patient people that are sick,” she said. “This is just antibodies.”
There have been a lot of reports that say most people do well and get better more quickly, Sayer added.
“There seems to be maybe, a sweet spot, if you will, that they do better at a certain point in their onset of getting sick," Sayer said. "So you’ve got that 10-day window and I think research is trying to find now what that sweet spot is, where we’re best off at treating and how much of an improvement we can make.”
Jesus and Maria were the first patients to receive the new therapy, she said.
“They have done great. I’m impressed,” she said. “This was the perfect way to get it started. It worked great… It’s kind of exciting to get to be one of the first people to use something and then have it work as amazing as it did.”
The virus is bizarre, Sayer noted, and does different things in different people.
“There’s just no rhyme or reason,” she said.
For Jesus and Maria, their experience with coronavirus went well, overall, because although they were in pain, the doctors gave them the infusion and they recovered.
“Thank God I am well right now,” Jesus said. “Thanks to the doctor I am well."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.