Schuyler couple first in Colfax County to get new COVID treatment

Bam, as Sayer called it, is made of monoclonal antibodies from someone who was already sick. The monoclonal helps the body’s immune system and strengthen the patient's antibodies to fight. This one is specifically for COVID-19.

“It’s a part of somebody’s blood that has recovered, but it’s not the convalescent plasma that we use for in-patient people that are sick,” she said. “This is just antibodies.”

There have been a lot of reports that say most people do well and get better more quickly, Sayer added.

“There seems to be maybe, a sweet spot, if you will, that they do better at a certain point in their onset of getting sick," Sayer said. "So you’ve got that 10-day window and I think research is trying to find now what that sweet spot is, where we’re best off at treating and how much of an improvement we can make.”

Jesus and Maria were the first patients to receive the new therapy, she said.

“They have done great. I’m impressed,” she said. “This was the perfect way to get it started. It worked great… It’s kind of exciting to get to be one of the first people to use something and then have it work as amazing as it did.”

The virus is bizarre, Sayer noted, and does different things in different people.