Schuyler couple looks for help with daughter's cancer

“They released us, they said she was getting good," Ana said. “But, I mean, her coughing kept going on and on."

About three days later, she couldn’t breathe that well.

“She couldn’t even walk; she was throwing up blood,” Juan said.

Her parents took her to the emergency room in Columbus, which transferred her via helicopter to the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

“Me and my husband, we went in the truck and we were following the helicopter,” Ana said. “I was the one who stayed with her, I think it was the whole month of August.”

There, Lilly noticed a lump on her foot.

Ana was confused about where it came from.

“I always bathe her and I never saw that at home,” she said.

After a biopsy, Lilly was diagnosed with cancer.

In the last days of August, Lilly was released from the hospital. The next day, around 6 a.m. Lilly had a seizure.

Ana woke her family, telling them to call 911. The family took her to the emergency department in Schuyler and after that, were sent back to Omaha.