Schuyler couple looks for help with daughter's cancer

Lilly Suzette Nilo was the child her parents Ana and Juan had been dreaming of.
The Schuyler couple already had five boys. The two didn’t even believe it when doctors told them they would be having a girl.
“She plays a lot with her brothers, she’s very friendly, lovable, I mean, she’s everything, she’s my daughter,” Juan said. “She’s so positive, even now.”
Lilly was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer earlier this summer, a few months after turning 8-years-old. The cancer is in her foot and her lungs.
Her parents have started a GoFundMe page to pay for the expenses of what they said doctors tell them will be at least 1-2 years of treatment. The page can be found at https://bit.ly/3d32rgz.
“We didn’t dream of this,” Juan said. “I used to do fundraisers for other people, but never expected… I would need one also.”
The diagnosis was sudden, said Ana. The family had everything ready for Lilly to go back to school. Then, on the last day of Ana working at summer school, her husband and son picked her up at work and said Lilly was really sick.
The family took Lilly to Columbus Community Hospital Emergency Department, where in July Lilly was hospitalized for a week with pneumonia.
“They released us, they said she was getting good," Ana said. “But, I mean, her coughing kept going on and on."
About three days later, she couldn’t breathe that well.
“She couldn’t even walk; she was throwing up blood,” Juan said.
Her parents took her to the emergency room in Columbus, which transferred her via helicopter to the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
“Me and my husband, we went in the truck and we were following the helicopter,” Ana said. “I was the one who stayed with her, I think it was the whole month of August.”
There, Lilly noticed a lump on her foot.
Ana was confused about where it came from.
“I always bathe her and I never saw that at home,” she said.
After a biopsy, Lilly was diagnosed with cancer.
In the last days of August, Lilly was released from the hospital. The next day, around 6 a.m. Lilly had a seizure.
Ana woke her family, telling them to call 911. The family took her to the emergency department in Schuyler and after that, were sent back to Omaha.
Doctors put Lilly on medicine to control any potential future seizures, as well as medicine to protect against illnesses during chemo and other side effects, she said.
The treatment Lilly is undergoing, particularly the chemotherapy, can make her feel ill. One hour she can have diarrhea, the next she will be constipated.
“She had long hair,” her mother said. “We have pictures of her and everything...Little by little, it’s been coming out.”
Side effects from treatment are causing her to lose strength and appetite.
“It’s been tough on all of us,” Ana added. “We’ve all been coping with this and trying to make her feel better, like when she’s here at home, for her to eat more.”
Juan agreed.
“For a little girl that always loved to run and jump and now she cannot do any of that,’ he said. “It’s nobody’s fault, it happens. You can’t blame anybody.”
When they drive to Omaha, Ana will take Lilly by the elementary school. Lilly will say, ‘Mom, I want to go back to school.’
But for now, they are focusing on treatment. Lilly is also going to therapy in Columbus because she can’t walk since the biopsy on her foot.
“We never expected all this to happen,” Ana said. “We all keep blaming ourselves.”
Despite everything, the family is getting support, beginning when they first found out about the diagnosis.
When Ana first found out, she was by herself at the hospital while Lilly was sleeping.
She called her husband and told him.
“He went all the way over there to Omaha just to be there with us,” Ana said.
Even the family’s oldest son came from Texas to see her.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, he only saw her over video call. A little later, he could visit with her outside for a bit, but Lilly wasn’t feeling that well and the family brought her inside.
One challenge was the doctors said she’s anemic. Another has been the daily round trip to Omaha when she has chemo. They were offered a place to stay at the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House, but since the family has a 13-year-old son, they decided to wait until winter and the roads are slippery.
The Rainbow House offers family members shelter while a loved one is being treated at the Children's Hospital.
Despite the challenges, Ana said the nurses have been great. One time, in the middle of the night, Lilly wanted bacon and they brought her a plate with bacon and eggs, she said.
Lilly will also color and paint at the clinic while she’s getting chemo.
Juan said there has also been support from the neighbors.
At first, only one parent was allowed in, which Juan said was hard.
“Sometimes they wouldn’t even let me go in,” he said.
Fortunately, two parents are allowed in now.
Ana is not working right now, because “my daughter comes first.” The extensive treatment led to the family set up a GoFundMe.
Right now, the family is waiting for the next X-ray, which they expect this month.
Both Ana and Juan said they want to see her happy.
“As far as I know she’s been OK. I mean, she’s been feeling OK. After the chemo…she’s a little bit sleepy, but... she eats well and takes her medicine,” Ana said. “We just take it day by day.”
Still, Juan said the family is excited for when she gets well.
“She loves to pose for the camera. I had a video where she has her own tool bag and she was posing for every different tool…now she can’t come out and help me do mechanic work or carpentry,” he said. “Every time…we’re at Menards or stores like that, she says ‘Daddy, I need this tool right here so I can help you with this’… The tools are just waiting for her to get well.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
