Schuyler enjoys 2021 Chamber Recognition Nite

Laughs and cheers filled the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler during the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Chamber Recognition Nite held Jan. 15.

A whooping 20 people/businesses/organizations were nominated for the Impact Award, which is given to those who demonstrate working together or leading towards success in the benefit of the community. The 2021 Impact Award winner was Schuyler Community Schools educators and staff.

“Since the beginning of COVID to this current day, it has been unbelievable what the Schuyler educators and staff have done to continue on focusing to keep our kids learning and growing for the future in education,” Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said during the event, noting the mental strain that most likely had on educators.

“Our kids are our future and they don't have two to three years to lose learning, and through creative planning and technology we know … they're doing well thanks to these teachers. They need to be thanked and praised and told how much Schuyler is grateful for sticking through it all and persevering.”

SCS officials noted their appreciation in receiving the award.

“It has a crazy couple of years but we're going keep pushing forward,” SCS Director of Student Services Joey Lefdal said. “We're going keep being positive. We're going keep doing great things for our kids and staff.”

Schuyler Home and Building Supply was named the 2021 Business of the Year. Started in 2017, Art Lindberg has shown how to successfully business in a small town while keeping everything local and giving back to the community, Jedlicka said.

“Art gives up his time serving on boards for leadership and to ensure Schuyler continues to grow forward,” she added. “He has stepped up to make sure Schuyler gets what they need when it is desperately needed.”

Karel and Seckman Law Offices received the Deep Rooted Award, which is given to long term or generational businesses that are leaders in their areas of expertise and give their time to the community. Jedlicka noted the impact that Larry Karel and Dick Seckman has had on Schuyler, through serving on multiple boards such as school board, the school foundation, memorial hospital foundation, rotary, the chamber, Schuyler Community Development and many others.

“Together they have led for years on giving of their time for our community's betterment… They have been pillars and leaders to the growth of Schuyler,” she added.

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, which opened in Schuyler last year, received the Newcomer of the Year award. Jedlicka noted Dairy Queen has given back in many ways, such as donating treats to the local theater.

A number of individuals and businesses were recognized for seeing a landmark anniversary in the Milestone Award: QC Supply, 40th anniversary; Zach Johnson of Svoboda Funeral Home, fifth anniversary; Sharleen Bayer of Groene Chiropractic Clinic, 38th anniversary and retiree; Luis Salinas of Burrito House, 20th anniversary; Joan Prochaska of Pazazz Hair Salon, 40th anniversary; Dorothy Kohler of CHI Health, 50th anniversary and retiree; and Reinecke Motor Company, 95th anniversary.

Helping to close out the night, Jedlicka and Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh announced the kickoff of a new fundraiser in 2022.

America’s Pathway is a project is an effort to establish a new entrance into downtown Schuyler. A lot that sits on the corner of 11th and Colfax streets is planned for this venture, and $50,000 has already been raised. An electronic sign has been ordered, but Jedlicka noted that another $50,000 is still needed.

People can purchase a sandblasted brick for $100, onto which they can have three lines of text – 18 characters – engraved.

Jedlicka said officials are still deciding exactly how the engraved bricks will be utilized, whether they will form a pathway or be arranged at the bottom of the entryway sign.

“It's a really good way to leave a legacy,” Brandenburgh said. “When you can see the pathway that's on the Colfax, you'll have a chance to go back and say, ‘Well, I was part of that project, I was a part of the electronic billboard, I was part of the walkway.’”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

