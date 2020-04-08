Schuyler Fire Department prepares for COVID

Schuyler firefighters, police officers and other first responders who constantly put themselves on the front lines to serve and protect are now faced with a new challenge: Protecting themselves from COVID-19.
Schuyler Fire and Rescue, as well as city police, are keeping tabs on the situation and preparing their officers for a potential outbreak of the virus in the town. There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colfax County as of Tuesday morning's print deadline, and firefighters and police have been busy preparing for more cases.
“Our personnel has been trained through CHI Health on proper ways to put the gowns on and the proper ways to wear their PPE,” said Schuyler Fire Chief Brad Sock. “CHI has been a pretty big help to us, anyway. We get a lot of our information from them, and the East-Central District Health Department is helping us out, (too).”
The virus has made the procedure for acting on calls to the fire department a little bit different. For starters, Sock said that one person goes into the situation and evaluates it. After asking various questions to the person, the rest of the team comes on in and attempts to assist that person. Extra precautions are being taken to protect firefighters from the virus, as they wear extra personal protective equipment when they go out on certain calls.
“(They) will be gowned up, face mask, goggles, the whole works,” Sock said. “We’ll communicate with the people outside on what we’re going to do. If the symptoms are there, the 911 dispatchers will probably ask some questions prior to us even coming there. The protocol that pretty much everyone is going by, we’re going by (too).”
Sock has ensured that his team will have more than enough personal protection equipment (PPE) to protect themselves while also allowing the medical professionals to have enough to treat patients with COVID-19. If needed, they can get more, but Sock said he is confident that they will have more than plenty to get them through the crisis.
“We’re pretty good right now,” Sock said last week. “Obviously, we’ve only had one case right now. If that becomes a big, big problem, (supply) could become a problem. (For) equipment, there is some coming available, so if we get short, we could probably get the stuff. It’s going to take some time, but right now, we’re sitting pretty good.”
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson is confident that the town’s first responders have more than enough PPE to keep themselves safe as they help answer calls of people who potentially have symptoms of COVID-19.
“They have been fitted for gowns, they have gloves (and) they have masks,” Knutson said. “We are just responding to the higher level of calls versus misdemeanor ordinance violations. As far as they are concerned, we feel that they are adequately protected.”
As a workplace, Sock is attempting to do what he can to keep his team safe from the virus. If he has people on the force who are feeling ill, he doesn’t want them to risk their lives to keep others safe as it could affect how the force operates as a whole.
“Everybody knows what they’re supposed to do and go from there,” Sock said. “Let me know if they’re going to be out. If we have to get them tested, we will, but right now, stay at home if you feel sick. That means stay home. There’s so much difference in this deal, we really don’t know. It could be, ‘I don’t feel quite right today,’ where that could actually be it. Everybody’s symptoms are different, so until they figure out exactly what it is, it’s hard.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
