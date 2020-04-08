Schuyler Fire Department prepares for COVID

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schuyler firefighters, police officers and other first responders who constantly put themselves on the front lines to serve and protect are now faced with a new challenge: Protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Schuyler Fire and Rescue, as well as city police, are keeping tabs on the situation and preparing their officers for a potential outbreak of the virus in the town. There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colfax County as of Tuesday morning's print deadline, and firefighters and police have been busy preparing for more cases.

“Our personnel has been trained through CHI Health on proper ways to put the gowns on and the proper ways to wear their PPE,” said Schuyler Fire Chief Brad Sock. “CHI has been a pretty big help to us, anyway. We get a lot of our information from them, and the East-Central District Health Department is helping us out, (too).”

The virus has made the procedure for acting on calls to the fire department a little bit different. For starters, Sock said that one person goes into the situation and evaluates it. After asking various questions to the person, the rest of the team comes on in and attempts to assist that person. Extra precautions are being taken to protect firefighters from the virus, as they wear extra personal protective equipment when they go out on certain calls.