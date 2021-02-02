Schuyler Fire-Rescue banquet canceled

This year would have been Schuyler Fire-Rescue's 84th annual banquet, Fire Chief Brad Sock said, but it's been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is unclear if the banquet has ever been canceled before. Sock said it has not happened in the 28 years he's been involved.
“It’s one night that we honor our first responders,” Sock said. “It’s a hard decision to make. Hopefully, next year we’ll come back and be a little bigger and better, do something a little more spectacular.”
The decision was made unanimously a few months ago by the executive board, he said. Almost a year after the pandemic began to shut events down, the banquet was canceled. But, Sock said it wasn’t unexpected.
“Being first responders, we knew the severity of this pandemic,” Sock said. “We knew there was a possibility and, of course, it ended up being true.”
Despite losing out on a fundraising effort and what he called a “good” atmosphere at the event, the executive board decided in the interest of public safety.
One of the members of the board, Paul Krupka, agreed it wasn’t an easy choice. Krupka is a treasurer and lieutenant with the department.
“We just wanted to make sure everybody is safe, of course, with the COVID stuff going on,” Krupka said. “That’s why we thought it’s the best thing to do is cancel it for that side… we didn’t want to be the ones to be a big spreader of COVID.”
Although Schuyler Fire-Rescue still wanted to hold the private banquet, a public dance or entertainment takes place afterward, he noted.
It was a hard decision because it’s the department’s way of recognizing its members for all the work they do and the hours they miss from their family, Krupka noted. Awards are also given out during the event.
“Our families miss a lot,” he said. “Our spouses are invited also with this. Our children are not, of course, but still, it’s a fun time for everybody to get together.”
But for Krupka, his child was invited. His favorite moment was when his son received the Outstanding Cadet of the Year award.
“I was asked if I wanted to give it to him,” Krupka said, pausing. “That was a huge honor.”
In 2019, his granddaughter was named Cadet of the Year, too. Giving his family those awards were his proudest moments, he said.
“…It’s just a great bunch of people," Krupka said. "You get to know the whole family… When my son was on, everybody's seen him grow up and everybody knows him. And now we have little kids... that come up to the fire department and they're at meetings and everybody knows who they are.”
That’s the cool part of a small-town department, he added. Everybody is family.
There’s also a sense of humor about the department, Krupka said. Such as, he added, the axe award – given annually to the person who makes the biggest mistake.
“The rescue is there to save those who have it or attempt to,” he said. “If we’re putting something on without having a lot of precautions, well, then we’re adding to the problem.”
The event usually takes place on the final Saturday of January, around Krupka’s birthday. Jan. 30 would have been this year's banquet.
For Sock, he sat this past weekend, thinking about it.
“You sit there and go ‘Wow, tonight should be our night',” Sock said.
