Schuyler Fire-Rescue banquet canceled

This year would have been Schuyler Fire-Rescue's 84th annual banquet, Fire Chief Brad Sock said, but it's been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear if the banquet has ever been canceled before. Sock said it has not happened in the 28 years he's been involved.

“It’s one night that we honor our first responders,” Sock said. “It’s a hard decision to make. Hopefully, next year we’ll come back and be a little bigger and better, do something a little more spectacular.”

The decision was made unanimously a few months ago by the executive board, he said. Almost a year after the pandemic began to shut events down, the banquet was canceled. But, Sock said it wasn’t unexpected.

“Being first responders, we knew the severity of this pandemic,” Sock said. “We knew there was a possibility and, of course, it ended up being true.”

Despite losing out on a fundraising effort and what he called a “good” atmosphere at the event, the executive board decided in the interest of public safety.

One of the members of the board, Paul Krupka, agreed it wasn’t an easy choice. Krupka is a treasurer and lieutenant with the department.