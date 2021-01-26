Schuyler firefighters complete ice rescue training

Schuyler and David City have special operations trailers to haul all that gear.

All told, ice rescue capability requires a significant investment, but one which will benefit many surrounding communities.

Bo said it's not uncommon for multiple agencies to complete trainings together to maximize that benefit.

"We actually like multiple agencies to work together because on a real call that's the real world for us," Bo said.

When volunteer departments get called out for an ice rescue, only a few technicians may be available to respond. Only the certified ice rescue technicians can actually be on the ice during an operation, so the more there are in the area, the better.

"There can be other support staff, or what they call line tenders, to hold the ropes and bring the victim and rescuer in," David City Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Sloup said.

The quality of the ice in a real-world ice rescue operation is unpredictable and unknowable. Often the ice will be compromised, varying in thickness or broken into several pieces.

The level two ice rescue training is special because it equips technicians to save themselves as well as others.