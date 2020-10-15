Schuyler food truck ordinance sees changes

During the Oct. 5 Schuyler City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to update the City's mobile food vendors' ordinance.

Earlier this year, there was some controversy over a doughnut truck stopping in Schuyler. City Clerk Lora Johnson said in the Sun earlier this year some of these changes were in the works before it happened.

Changes include requiring the mayor's approval of the vendor application permit for selling on City right-of-way, as well as additional fees for selling on City property.

“We already do have a general penalty provision for everything in the zoning code but because we got stiffed we thought we would put it particularly in this section so that people could see it when they’re applying,” City Attorney Dick Seckman said.

The City also changed the insurance requirements from a fidelity bond to liability insurance that will protect the city as well.

“So they can’t say we wrongly provided a permit and this is terrible food and it made me sick,” Seckman said. “We would be covered by liability… in all instances protecting the City.”

Knutson said the mayor's approval would speed up the process, so there wouldn’t have to be a City Council meeting every time someone comes to town.