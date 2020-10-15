Schuyler food truck ordinance sees changes

During the Oct. 5 Schuyler City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to update the City's mobile food vendors' ordinance.
Earlier this year, there was some controversy over a doughnut truck stopping in Schuyler. City Clerk Lora Johnson said in the Sun earlier this year some of these changes were in the works before it happened.
Changes include requiring the mayor's approval of the vendor application permit for selling on City right-of-way, as well as additional fees for selling on City property.
“We already do have a general penalty provision for everything in the zoning code but because we got stiffed we thought we would put it particularly in this section so that people could see it when they’re applying,” City Attorney Dick Seckman said.
The City also changed the insurance requirements from a fidelity bond to liability insurance that will protect the city as well.
“So they can’t say we wrongly provided a permit and this is terrible food and it made me sick,” Seckman said. “We would be covered by liability… in all instances protecting the City.”
Knutson said the mayor's approval would speed up the process, so there wouldn’t have to be a City Council meeting every time someone comes to town.
The additional fees for selling on city property will be $50 per day.
“We don’t want to encourage people to be on City property,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, they’ll find private property.”
Other City Council happenings
There was some disagreement at the Oct. 6 Schuyler City Council meeting over wearing face masks, as COVID-19 cases in the area have risen.
Hospitalizations in Nebraska have hit record highs recently, which the East-Central District Health Department wrote in its Oct. 9 situation update has the potential to overwhelm medical and public health resources.
“I’m going to ask you guys as leaders of the community, if you’re out and about, please wear a mask, because we need to get people to still wear them,” Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert told the City Council. “I know they’re hot, they’re no fun, but they are helping.”
City Council Member Daryl Holmberg spoke up.
“Follow the leader, you don’t wear yours all the time,” Holmberg said.
Evert responded that she was trying to do so.
Holmberg said he agreed about masks, but “you’re not the one to be telling everybody.”
Mayor Jon Knutson interjected a bit later.
“Well, I don’t think the messenger is the issue, the issue is are you going to be thoughtful of others?” he said.
Guillermo Gutierrez, whose project to save a house came under fire in a City Council meeting last month, has made a lot of progress on the project, reported Building Inspector Don Glodowski.
“He’s showing a lot of improvements on the project,” Glodowski said. “It’s not done but’s he complied with the list we gave him, so he’s sticking with it. And he’s installed sidewalks and a driveway and new stairs … and he installed new siding…and he removed most of the whole fence on one side of the house.”
The City plans to keep an eye on the project and to revisit it in a November City Council meeting.
A neighbor, Ann Ladwig, who lives right to the west, said she was very impressed and Gutierrez has stepped up.
“I just want to say thank you,” said Ladwig, who was at the Sept. 1 City Council meeting to voice her complaints. “He’s been there every day for the last five weeks or whenever you talked to him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!