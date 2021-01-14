Schuyler forms its Board of Health

Also in December, council members rejected a board of health ordinance. Two weeks later, the council considered a revised ordinance which would only give the board power to suggest actions to the City Council. Two council members delayed final passage of the ordinance until the first meeting in January.

Since the pandemic began, Colfax County has had 1,477 cases of COVID-19, according to the East-Central District Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. That's one of every seven residents, according to New York Times' data.

There have been 19 deaths, for a case fatality ratio of around 1.3%. The case fatality ratio for seasonal influenza is around .1%, according to the New York Times.

The five members of the health board are Knutson, Police Chief Robert Farber, Council President Daryl Holmberg, Usha Kanthety and Renee Sayer.

Three of the members are required to be the chief of police, the mayor and the city council president. The fourth must be a doctor and the fifth is at-large, but in this case, is a nurse practitioner employed by CHI Health Schuyler.