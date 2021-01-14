Schuyler forms its Board of Health

The Schuyler City Council passed a Board of Health and appointed members on Jan. 5, after two previous tries failed.
Schuyler's Board of Health met on Jan. 12. Due to the Schuyler Sun's print deadline, the meeting took place after this edition printed. See our website, columbustelegram.com/community/schuyler, for coverage.
Mayor Jon Knutson indicated he thought a mask mandate would still help, but said changes to the state's Directed Health Measures makes it difficult.
“I’m not sure the support is there with all the restrictions being lifted,” Knutson said. “…At this time, I think it would still be beneficial … I don’t know really what kind of an effect it would have, other than to just say we simply tried to continue to be healthy and safe and better than sorry.”
He added the goal of the Board of Health was to bring the ordinance into line with state statute.
In late December, Ricketts essentially eliminated most restrictions, citing decreased hospitalizations. Hospitalizations fell below the 15% threshold. On Jan. 8, hospitalizations were below 500, a fall from almost 1,000 in November.
Also in December, council members rejected a board of health ordinance. Two weeks later, the council considered a revised ordinance which would only give the board power to suggest actions to the City Council. Two council members delayed final passage of the ordinance until the first meeting in January.
Since the pandemic began, Colfax County has had 1,477 cases of COVID-19, according to the East-Central District Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. That's one of every seven residents, according to New York Times' data.
There have been 19 deaths, for a case fatality ratio of around 1.3%. The case fatality ratio for seasonal influenza is around .1%, according to the New York Times.
The five members of the health board are Knutson, Police Chief Robert Farber, Council President Daryl Holmberg, Usha Kanthety and Renee Sayer.
Three of the members are required to be the chief of police, the mayor and the city council president. The fourth must be a doctor and the fifth is at-large, but in this case, is a nurse practitioner employed by CHI Health Schuyler.
During the council's Jan. 5 meeting, city officials talked about whether the mayor and the council president’s presence on the board posed a conflict or not.
“(Mayor) Jon (Knutson) never votes unless it’s a tie or if a fourth vote is needed to make a majority,” City Attorney Dick Seckman said.
The health care provider on the board, Dr. Usha Kanthety, has been with CHI Schuyler Clinic for a little over five years.
“At this point, (COVID-19) seems to have slowed down,” Kanthety said. “A few weeks ago it was pretty bad … I don’t know what it means in the next few weeks or few months.”
Everyone will have to wait and see what happens with the mask mandate, noted Knutson.
“If that board would recommend (a mask mandate), then of course the council would still have to pass an ordinance,” he added.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.