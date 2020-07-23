Schuyler grads get their day

“These kids have waited a long time. I’m glad we finally got a date set and got it approved. We’re ready to move forward, tie up some loose ends,” Hoesing said. “It’s different; it’s not the way that we would normally do it. We’ll have recorded music rather than the band playing. We can’t have the band play yet. We won’t have singing by our kids.”

They also put in an honors program as they had to cancel the traditional honors and awards night.

Originally, the graduation looked like it wasn’t going to happen with the scheduling but then they managed to put it on, said Taylor.

Maria Ortega, who noted she was there for her niece Estrella Aguirre, said the day was very good.

“It’s an achievement for the students. She was sad because she wanted her graduation and when they weren’t doing it, she was (upset) ... when she learned they were going to do it, she was very happy,” said Ortega (translated from Spanish.)

Mario Lopez, whose daughter Ivana Lopez graduated Saturday, said the day was fantastic.

“She was very excited,” Lopez said, translated from Spanish.

He said she is going to college next.