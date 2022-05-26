Schuyler Graduation

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, hundreds of eager friends and family members of Schuyler Central High School's graduating class packed the west gymnasium to standing room only.

Eleven of the 129 graduates are members of the National Honor Society. Thirty-seven graduated with scholarships.

Vance Sayer graduated with a 4.0 GPA as honor graduate with highest distinction.

Honor Graduates with Distinction are: Daniel Daviu, Marisol Deanda, Cristal Delgado and Caitlin Cronberg. They graduated with a GPA between 3.85 and 3.99.

Honor Graduates are: Daisy Barrios, Makayla Cerny, Alondra Gaspar, Victor Gatica, Isaac Gonzalez, Concepcion Lopez, Marc-Anthony Lopez, Jazmine Martinez, Jason Mendez, Angelin Raymundo, Samuel Rivas, Citlali Romero, Esmeralda Sacarias, Walesca Tamup and Ivan Varela. These students graduated with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.849.

The ceremony was led with a welcome address by Senior Class President Esmeralda Sacarias, followed by Erik Cancino's recital of "Until Tomorrow."

Dr. Daniel Hoesing gave attendees a second formal welcome and introduced a reel of highlights of the seniors' year. The SCHS choir sang "Lunar Lullaby" by Jacob Narverud.

Brian Vavricek gave a brief dedication to the Schuyler Community Schools Distinguished Alumni Honorees. The honorees are presented this title for their contributions to their school, city, state and country.

"There's a phrase that's become sort of a theme the last year or two: 'We are Schuyler,'" Vavricek said. "It's a powerful statement and it's something we should all be proud of."

Vavricek went on to congratulate the seniors and urge the audience to be a part of the community. As examples of this, he presented the distinguished alumni honorees: Filmmaker, Producer/Writer/Director Patrick M. Rea; Insurance Executive and Financial Services Officer Lynn K. Schmale; Psychiatrist Elvin V. Semrad, MD and Research Scientist Karrie A. Weber, PhD. Semrad and Schmale passed away in 1976 and 2021, respectively, so family members attended in their place.

The high School band performed "Oblivion" by Astor Piazzolla as arranged by Lorenzo Bocci, and to close, Marisol Deanda and Daniel Daviu gave rousing speeches about the senior experience and the class's past and future.

