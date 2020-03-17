Schuyler grappling with coronavirus concerns

Although the city has also worked on community coordination by handing out materials, it has not decided to close any of its schools just yet, but will listen to the East Central District Health Department, Knutson said.

“Right now, we are all going to go as long as we’re told we can’t go, and I guess we’ll all take our same talking orders we agreed from the health district and the state and the governor,” he said.

The Cargill meatpacking plant also shut down for a few days but plans to reopen on Tuesday with restricted visitors.

“I think we’ve all been affected,” Knutson said. “You can’t find any wipes in our Dollar General, Family Dollar.”

Clint Didier, store manager of Didier’s Grocery, said he’s never seen this many people buying water and paper products at his store.

“Even when we had the flood, it was only the people that could get here, with the roads being washed away,” he said. “We had an influx then, but this is something totally different to deal with.”

Although Didier’s Grocery had lots of toilet paper in stock at first, it has since run dry, Didier said.