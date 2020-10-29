Schuyler hosts trunk-or-treat

The holiday is celebrated on the first and second of November in which families welcome the souls of dead relatives for a reunion. Tradition says the gates of heaven open at midnight of Oct. 31 and, on Nov. 1, children’s spirits rejoin their families, according to history.com. The next day, Nov. 2, the spirits of adults get a chance for a reunion.

The two made their decorations traditional, with pan dulce, Mexican sweet bread and Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink.

“We grew up trick-treating, we were born here in the U.S., but my mom got us into the American tradition of growing trick-or-treating,” Angela said. “As we grew up, we went to Mexico a couple of times in November and October, and this is what our real tradition is.”

There were also skeletons. The two said they had a lot of fun pulling it together.

The City of Schuyler had a scarecrow-themed trunk and sent candy down a cardboard tube to kids.

One girl, wearing a princess dress, a crown and a face mask showing a cat bearing its teeth looked up into the tube while holding a parent’s hand.