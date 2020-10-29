Schuyler hosts trunk-or-treat

Nina Lanuza was planning a Day of the Dead theme for Schuyler’s trunk-or-treat on Oct. 22, but her son wanted to be a killer clown instead.
The event was mostly for businesses, but Lanuza and Cathy Medina wanted to participate as individuals handing out candy to kids out of the trunk of a car near the Schuyler Golf Club on a cold, windy Oct. 21. Wisps of fake spider webs hung from their raised trunk. Lanuza's son's 'killer clown' mask stuck out behind red and white striped cloth. Lanuza’s son would occasionally move, frightening attendees who thought the mask was just a decoration.
A child dressed as Pennywise approached Medina and Lanuza, holding out a T.J. Maxx reusable bag for some candy.
“This one belongs here,” Medina said. The character Pennywise is from the Stephen King book and subsequent movies “It”.
In a year where Halloween seems uncertain, children showed up in droves for candy. A little mermaid wearing a surgical mask and a tiara walked behind a woman carrying a child dressed as Scooby-Doo.
Angela and Esmeralda Hernandez of Taqueria Hernandez handed out candy from a Day of the Dead-themed trunk.
“Since we’re a Mexican-catering food truck, we chose our theme of El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is a traditional Mexican Halloween,” Angela said. “Down in Mexico, we don’t have the tradition of going around and giving out candy or going to houses for candy.”
The holiday is celebrated on the first and second of November in which families welcome the souls of dead relatives for a reunion. Tradition says the gates of heaven open at midnight of Oct. 31 and, on Nov. 1, children’s spirits rejoin their families, according to history.com. The next day, Nov. 2, the spirits of adults get a chance for a reunion.
The two made their decorations traditional, with pan dulce, Mexican sweet bread and Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink.
“We grew up trick-treating, we were born here in the U.S., but my mom got us into the American tradition of growing trick-or-treating,” Angela said. “As we grew up, we went to Mexico a couple of times in November and October, and this is what our real tradition is.”
There were also skeletons. The two said they had a lot of fun pulling it together.
The City of Schuyler had a scarecrow-themed trunk and sent candy down a cardboard tube to kids.
One girl, wearing a princess dress, a crown and a face mask showing a cat bearing its teeth looked up into the tube while holding a parent’s hand.
Another girl was dressed as the unicorn depicted on her bucket for candy. A kid dressed as a bear with a soccer and football mask waited to take candy from a minion, aka JoLynn Ratzlaff who is the general manager of the Cobblestone Inn and also the Chamber Board President.
Cleopatra walked past the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department’s ambulance with an emoji mask and a koala bag.
Luann Vavricek, manager of the golf course, said the event was about trying to build Schuyler’s community and keep it together.
“Especially in this time now with this COVID situation,” she added. “You’re trying to keep things open and accommodating because some people are still very scared to go out.”
People are trying to keep things open, do the best they can and stay safe, Vavricek said as “Into the Unknown” from the Disney movie “Frozen 2” played in the background.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
