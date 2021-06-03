Schuyler library sees return to normalcy

White applied for the program in February and heard that she was accepted in March.

“It's quite an extensive curriculum,” she said. “It's about 18 months, and it involves some online conferences, Zoom meetings, some in-person intensives and, of course, participating in the national ARSL convention.”

White’s first virtual meeting is in June with an in-person event being held in Utah in August.

“I'm really looking forward to meeting all of the other small librarians because I know when you get library and book people together that there's always kind of a common language, and being able to pick their brains and hear their ideas and find out what has worked there to see if I can try it here,” she said.

Specifically, White is hoping the experience allows her to gain insight into how to increase usage at the library and how to better engage the different cultures and populations in the Schuyler area. There are items in the facility’s Spanish language collection, she noted, but she said there’s room for improvement.

Kasik said that White being selected for the Leadership Institute is a nice honor and that the director works hard on outreach programs for youth and both adult and kids programming.