Schuyler library uses grant for comic book project

Several area libraries, including the Schuyler Public Library, will be utilizing recently-received grants for youth-centered projects.

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $115,466 in Youth Grants for Excellence funding to 78 libraries throughout the state. The purpose of the grants are to encourage creativity in young people, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release.

The Schuyler facility has been awarded $800 for a new program called “Hey! I’m an Author.”

Schuyler Library Assistant Director Mike Rea said the funds will be used to purchase comic book kits that will allow patrons to create their own comic books. The kits would allow young aspiring authors to create characters, develop a plot and choose the story’s setting.

Each kit includes an illustrated quick start guide, blank book pages, washable markers, a post-paid envelope and an order form, Rea said, and children can use the pages to write and illustrate their own story, then scan and upload it to the provided website or mail their pages with the order form. The kits include the cost of processing and printing one book.

The library will host a comic book workshop on June 30 with artist Dylan Jacobson, who will provide instruction and assistance to the program’s participants. Rea said the facility will determine who gets the kits by having the aspiring authors submit a small sample of their work.

“There would be an understanding between Schuyler Public Library and the participants that the completed comic books would be unveiled during a reception at the library and then displayed at our facility,” Rea said in the grant application. “Imagine the pride of our young patrons to see their creations on display at their local library! It would be equally gratifying for Schuyler Public Library to help encourage the creativity of our younger patrons.”

Elsewhere in Colfax County, the Leigh Public Library has received $333, which will be used to form and implement a LEGO club for children aged 8 to 15.

In nearby Butler County, the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City has received $1,800 for new furniture for the facility’s young adult area.

“The furniture that we have is furniture that's been in other areas of the library,” Hruska Library Director Kay Schmid said. “We’re getting brand new items back there and they're all very easy to keep clean that you can wipe things off and easy to move and recreate the area. So we'll get a lot of use out of it.”

Schmid said that the new furniture was in the process of being selected and ordered.

“Hopefully by spring we will have it in place,” she added. “For sure by early summer I would think, just depending on how easy it is to get those items we ordered.”

The Rising City Community Library, located in Butler County, has received $1,141 for “three enrichment and exposure times,” according to the press release.

At the Genoa Public Library in Nance County, the $365 in grant funding will be used for the facility’s summer reading program.

“Our theme this year is camping, and we are using them for outdoor games for the kids have during the summer program,” Genoa Library Director Tammy Johnson said. “They will later then be available for patrons to check out.”

Funding for Youth Grants for Excellence was provided by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The Nebraska Library Commission received a total of $2,422,166, with a portion of the money being allocated for the youth grants.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

